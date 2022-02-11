COVID-19 Point of Care (POC) Tests Pipeline Landscape Market Report 2021: Product Description, Licensing and Collaboration Details and Developmental Activities

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Point of Care (POC) Tests - Medical Devices Pipeline Product Landscape, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive information about the COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



COVID 19 Point of Care (POC) Tests are used to detect the presence or activity of COVID-19 antigen. This segment includes rapid tests and point of care tests for COVID-19.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables & Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 COVID 19 point of care (POC) Tests Companies and Product Overview



6 Recent Developments



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j2dc6d

