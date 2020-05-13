COVID-19 Propels Safe & Effective Telehealth Options for Veterinary Healthcare

BURLINGTON, Ontario, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of COVID-19, veterinarians are turning to telehealth technology to help bridge the gap in patient care. Smart.vet, a telehealth platform designed by practicing veterinarian Dr. Sharon Quinn, has set up over 200 veterinary clinics all over the world in the last few weeks alone, as veterinarians endeavour to find their way, both logistically and financially, through the pandemic. Since COVID-19 began, Smart.vet has had over 6500 consultations performed through their system.

"Veterinary care is considered an essential service, but with social distancing and quarantine measures in place, we are only seeing urgent cases. With our platform, clients have a secure, web-based telehealth option," Says Dr. Quinn.

The company says thousands of pet owners use the service for a variety of reasons. The cases range from triage of acute problems, to more chronic medical concerns, to post-operative re-evaluations, behavioral and nutritional consults and much more," says Dr. Quinn.

"Our patients and families are very important to us," says Bayridge veterinarian Dr. Jeff Kaufmann. "We are glad to be able to use SmartVet's innovative technology to keep us closely connected to our patients, especially through challenging times."

The entire experience is simply an extension of the clinic's services – even client payments can be processed through Smart.vet. So pet parents never have to leave the safety of their own home.

Not only does Smart.vet offers veterinary clinics more flexible hours for better work/life balance, but also improved client communication. "Smart.vet allows us to interact professionally, be attentive to our clients, share information like articles, videos, and estimates, and incorporate billing all in one platform," explains Dr. Quinn. "Pet parents see huge value in having this dedicated one-on-one communication with their veterinarian, as well as access to their pet's medical record and consultation history. And it's so easy to share with their family members, which helps with their decision making."

Currently Smart.vet's technology serves clients in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K. The French language version of the platform is currently being used in dozens of practices as well. Other translations are sure to follow.

