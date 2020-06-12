COVID-19 Rebounding and Impact of 5G Networks and IIoT in Major Industries

DUBLIN, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Role of 5G Communication revolutionizing Industrial Internet of Things" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

5G with low latency and greater bandwidth accelerates the rate of data download, enabling the of use real-time data in the industrial operations. Images and data can be downloaded much faster with 5G integrated IIoT devices. As a result, data can be easily shared remotely.

Connected factories: High-speed data sharing is achieved using 5G integrated cloud manufacturing solutions. In a 5G network, more data to be downloaded, uploaded and shared among the machines and between the machines and central cloud platform.

5G increases the pace of robots by increasing the rate of wireless control or programming transfer between robots and the IIoT-based controller. It also boosts the processing time and data throughput for robots; and will enable robots to be more easily connected to workers and machines. Robots will also be able to exchange among each other and the factory workforce.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Key Findings

1.2 Analysis Framework - The Publisher's Core Value

1.3 Research Methodology

2.0 Technology Landscape and Trends

2.1 Introduction: 5G Enabled IIoT

2.2 Global Trends for IIoT

2.3 Drawbacks and Challenges

3.0 Technology Review and Assessment

3.1 Trends in Industrial 4.0

3.2 Business Ecosystem of 5G and IIoT

3.3 5G Integrated IIoT in the Industrial Operation Value Chain

3.4 IIoT and 5G - Technology Focus and Impact

3.5 5G Integrated IIoT for Achieving Process Optimization

3.6 Major Key Companies Involved in IIoT and 5G

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions/Collaborations in IIoT and 5G Networks

3.8 Funding Analysis in 5G and IIoT, Global

3.9 Regulations and Legislation Enabling 5G Network Connectivity

3.10 5G Key Participants by Number of Patents (5G)

3.11 IIoT Key Participants by Number of Patents

4.0 Use Cases of IIoT and 5G

4.1 Use Case: IIoT For Data Acquisition

4.2 Use Case: Remote Data Management

4.3 Use Case: Power Optimization

4.4 Use Case: 5G in Cloud Manufacturing

4.5 Use Case: AI-Powered IIoT for Data Visualization

5.0 Economic Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 Across Major Economies in the World

5.2 The Role of 5G in Ensuring the Sustainability of Businesses

5.3 Rebounding and Impact of 5G Networks and IIoT in Major Industries:

6.0 Business Landscape Analysis of 5G Integrated IIoT

6.1 Opportunities and Threats of 5G Integrated IIoT to Businesses

6.2 Impact on Businesses and Processes

7.0 Insights and Strategic Recommendations

7.1 5G Integrated IIoT Technology Roadmap

7.2 Impact on Sectors

7.3 Best-fit Industry Partnerships - SWOT Analysis

7.4 Business Partnerships and Technology Collaborations

7.5 Strategic Imperatives for Future Growth

8.0 Key Industry Contacts



