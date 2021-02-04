COVID-19 Rental Housing Support Effort, Sponsored by Yardi, Shares Resources

In mid-2020, Yardi committed $1 million to supporting COVID-19 Rental Housing Support and the programs developed by this initiative. The support includes content for renters, like mental health resources and fact-based information on renting, legislative support for the industry, liability information and media outreach. A variety of ongoing support resources will be released in early 2021. Those resources can be found online at covidinitiative.rentalhousingindustry.org .

"Yardi is committed to supporting the multifamily industry for the duration of the pandemic," said Esther Bonardi, vice president of marketing at Yardi. "Our company mission is dedicated to supporting our clients and communities, and in this case the entire rental housing realm is part of that community."

Resources will roll out over the next weeks. Check back to covidinitiative.rentalhousingindustry.org for ongoing updates.

About IREM

For over 85 years, our members have made us the world's strongest voice for all things real estate management. Almost 20,000 leaders in commercial and residential management call this home for education, support and networking. Our CPM®, ARM®, ACoM, and AMO® certifications are internationally recognized symbols of ethical leadership and a well-managed property. And our tools deliver decades of on-the-job know-how to help members get even better at what they do. Put simply – IREM and its members are here to elevate the profession. If you know real estate management, come get to know us. Visit irem.org.

About NAA

The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 152 affiliates, NAA encompasses over 82,000 members representing more than 10 million apartment homes globally. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, community responsibility, inclusivity and innovation. To learn more, visit www.naahq.org.

About NMHC

Based in Washington, D.C., the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) is the leadership of the trillion-dollar apartment industry. We bring together the prominent apartment owners, managers and developers who help create thriving communities by providing apartment homes for 40 million Americans. NMHC provides a forum for insight, advocacy and action that enables both members and the communities they help build to thrive. For more information, visit nmhc.org.

About NARPM®

The National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM®) provides resources for single family/small multifamily residential property management professionals. NARPM® is the premiere association designed for real estate professionals who know first-hand the unique challenges of managing single-family and small residential properties. NARPM provides an effective, professional learning environment for owners of property management companies and their employees. Visit www.narpm.org to learn more.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433366/COVID_19_Rental_Housing_Support_Initiative.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi

Related Links

https://www.yardi.com

