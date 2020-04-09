Covid-19 Response & Recovery Products & Strategies: New Focus of Harbor Retail

Production for products like service-counter protection shields (sneeze guards), sanitation-wipe dispensers and modular, pop-up room systems are among the top products and services being requested and produced at scale at Harbor, while numerous custom PPE products are in R&D for rapid prototyping and scaled production.

In addition to the Covid-19 response products and services, Harbor is working with national and regional retailers and other industry sectors like transportation, hospitality, entertainment and health and wellness to adapt & develop new solutions to encourage confidence from customers and clients post crisis, to spur positive economic activity.

"We are anticipating a psychological-transition period after the peak of this crisis in which Americans will be trepidatious to return to routines like in-store shopping, ride sharing, hitting the gym; as well as, special moments like major sporting and entertainment events. Harbor is working on these industry sectors to create reassurance models & products to aid confidence and trust levels in individuals in their post Covid transition––Our goals are to help businesses, brands and cities increase individuals peace of mind around sanitation, contact and visit frequency."

–Walter Miranda, president, Harbor Retail

For more information on Covid-19 response products to slow the spread and/or ways to begin to prepare now for the post Covid-19 economic recovery, please contact Harbor Retail at www.harborretail.com/lets-talk or 800.968.6991.

"We're working with major brands and retailers to effectively adapt; as well as, develop new in-store solutions to ensure Americans feel safe shopping in-store. We're also proactively translating these strategies into affordable models at scale to help our small and medium businesses of America take advantage of these solutions to help them survive and ideally thrive, post Covid. We are focused on America's recovery from both a physical & mental wellness and economic standpoint. We want American's comfortable going back into stores, sampling products, going into fitting rooms, participating in consultations (health/beauty/wellness), calling a rideshare service, attending a major sporting event, or catching a movie in a theatre. American's are eager to get back into comfortable routines and Harbor is actively creating solutions to help the transition into our new realities easier, faster, more comfortable and confident."

–Joseph Schultz, vp of sales, Harbor Retail

SOURCE Harbor Retail