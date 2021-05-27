COVID-19 Retail & Hospitality Industries Impact Survey - Leadership Is Focusing on Staffing and Wage Issues, Zoom Communications Is Here to Stay

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multimedia Plus, a training and communications technology firm, released its latest COVID-19 impact survey today that measures the impact of COVID-19 on pressing retail and hospitality industry issues focused on technology, training, and spending priorities. The survey, launched on May 14, 202, and closed on May 21, 2021, examined the planned financial impact and spending that the current COVID-19 pandemic has had on national business. In total, 320 senior executives participated in the survey.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The lessons of the global pandemic have shown decision makers that strong leadership is needed to focus on business continuity and the many challenges posed by COVID-19 that will be remembered for many years to come. Leaders must focus on using creative thinking to stay ahead of the curve for business growth, particularly in challenging times.

When asked their greatest concern going into the Summer season, an overwhelming 53% responded Staffing / wage issues even as the most recent April unemployment rate was little changed at 6.1%, followed by Supply Chain (26%) and New Pandemic Closures (14%)

An overwhelming 70% feel that Zoom communications will continue to be an integral part of how they reach their dispersed workforce.

Following CDC updated guidance has led to the unwinding of Covid related changes. 59% eliminating mandatory masks for customers, followed by 55% eliminating masks for associates. 51% are no longer checking temperature of associates.

When looking at the remainder of 2021, while the majority (54%) say that their IT spending remains the same, 38% are increasing IT spending in 2021 by 10% or more

Highest priority training initiatives right now are led by leadership training (37%) followed by New Operations Training. (17%)

"Following the significant improvement in containing COVID and the CDC's updated guidance, it's not surprising that the executives being polled are most concerned about quickly staffing up to meet demand. Returning to normal begins with removing many of the operational changes implemented during the pandemic. Looking forward, the majority are still focused on developing their leaders and to train on new operations. Zoom communications are no doubt here to stay," explained David Harouche, CEO & CTO, Multimedia Plus.

The Impact: A focus on leadership

While new operations measures and maintaining IT spending remain at the top of the list of priorities, leadership continues to be the focus for the future. Leaders must focus on using creative thinking to stay ahead of the curve for business growth, particularly in challenging times. The lessons of the global pandemic have shown decision makers that strong leadership is needed to focus on business continuity and the many challenges posed by COVID-19 that will be remembered for many years to come.

