COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market Size Worth $3,406.2 Billion By 2023: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global COVID-19 saliva screening test potential market size is expected to reach USD 3,406.2 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2023. The rise in demand for rapid, efficient, saliva-based screening tests has positively impacted market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The market estimates represent a potential market size for the COVID-19 saliva screening test based on the assumptions that the end-use locations have a 60% population attendance or capacity (60% of pre-COVID attendance) and the testing rate using test device is 100%

Saliva-based tests play a vital role in screening asymptomatic individuals thereby aiding in market revenue generation in the near future

The fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies test is designed to accelerate rapid point-of-access testing of individuals

Owing to the pandemic, the economy across the various sectors is severely impacted.

However, with the reopening of various sectors and locations such as shopping malls and amusement parks, there is a growing need for screening individuals to curb viral transmission

In the U.S., more than 40 amusement parks have prepared to reopen by the spring of 2021, thus increasing the demand for rapid tests

Thus, there is a high growth potential for the market with the increase in usage of the medical test at various locations to screen individuals

Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. FDA and European Medicine Agency (EMA) have supported these products by providing EUA and product approvals

In April 2021 , Vatic Health received the CE mark for its on-the-spot' saliva antigen test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The test has also completed the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) registration in the U.K.

North America dominated the market owing to the high penetration and adoption of saliva-based screening tests in the region

The U.S. is the major contributor to revenue generation due to the emergence of new small and mid-sized companies engaged in the development of such tests

Read 178 page research report with ToC on "COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Location (Travel Stations), By Technology, By Mode (Centralized Testing, Decentralized Testing), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2023" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/covid-19-saliva-screening-test-potential-market

This is primarily due to the various advantages offered by saliva-based tests, increasing product approvals by regulatory bodies, and a paradigm shift toward point-of-care testing. The fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies test is one of the recent saliva-based COVID-19 screening tests in the market which is based on the principles of fluorescence detection, biochemistry, robotics automation, and cloud computing.

As the number of people visiting public places is increasing and reaching pre-pandemic statistics in a few countries, there is a growing demand for rapid, point-of-care COVID-19 tests to mitigate viral transmission from asymptomatic people. This has enhanced the R&D for the development of simple yet effective saliva-based tests and is expected to create lucrative opportunities for several developers.

Grand View Research has segmented the global COVID-19 saliva screening test potential market on the basis of location, technology, mode and region:

COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Location Outlook ( North America ) (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2023)

Travel Stations



Airports





Cruise





Ports





Train Stations



Border Crossing



Sports Arenas



Concert Halls



Shopping Malls and Centers



Amusement Parks



Corporate Campus Environments



Universities & Colleges



Factories



Food Processing Plants





Meat Packing Plants





Pharmaceutical Plants





Mining





Retail Working Warehouses

COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Location Outlook (Other Regions) (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2023)

Travel Stations



Sports Arenas



Entertainment Venues



Corporate Campus Environments



Universities & Colleges



Factories

COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2023)

Fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies testing



RT-PCR



CRISPR-Cas9

COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2023)

Centralized Testing



Decentralized Testing

COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2023)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of World

List of Key Players in COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market

FluroTech Ltd.

ARUP Laboratories

Vatic Health

MOgene

Psomagen Inc.

DxTerity Diagnostics, Inc.

Ambry Genetics

Fluidigm Corporation

Phosphorus Diagnostics LLC

Gravity Diagnostics

DNA Genotek, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Abbott

LumiraDX

Find more research reports on Clinical Diagnostics Industry, by Grand View Research:

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market – The global COVID-19 diagnostics market size is estimated at USD 84.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2021 to 2027.

The global COVID-19 diagnostics market size is estimated at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2021 to 2027. COVID-19 Detection Kits Market – The global COVID-19 detection kits market size is valued at USD 3.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.05% from 2021 to 2027.

The global COVID-19 detection kits market size is valued at in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.05% from 2021 to 2027. COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits Market – The global COVID-19 sample collection kits market size is estimated to be valued at USD 12.8 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.