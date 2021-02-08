COVID-19 Slowed But Did Not Gut 2020 Instructional Materials Adoptions in Schools

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, most school districts in states that have formal adoptions of new K-12 instructional materials followed a traditional timetable for making decisions about purchasing those materials despite the COVID-19 pandemic, educational business research firm Simba Information found.

New adoption spending was projected to be between $600 million and $700 million in the 18 states that Simba considers to be the core adoption market, lower than spending in 2019.

Results from major adoption opportunities in 2020 and prospects for adoptions in 2021 are provided in Simba Information's newly released 2020 National Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard and 2021 Outlook.

While most school districts did proceed with their planned instructional materials adoption schedules, there was some lag in the actual purchasing. "Despite continued local decision-making, publishers did feel the impact of the pandemic and the cyclically more limited adoption schedule," said Kathy Mickey, managing editor of the Education Group at Simba Information. "Publishers did confront ongoing delayed purchasing decisions in the large California market."

Adoption opportunities were appealing to a broad spectrum of publishers in 2020 from ongoing core K-8 science and social studies adoption purchasing in California to 9-12 English language arts in Texas to 6-12 world languages and career and technical education in Florida.

In all, some 21 different publishers had a variety of approved programs in the adoptions Simba covered in 2020.

About Simba Information

Simba Information is widely recognized as the leading authority for market intelligence in the media and publishing industry. Simba's extensive information network delivers top quality, independent perspective on the people, events and alliances shaping the media and information industry. Simba publishes newsletters and research reports that provide key decision-makers at more than 15,000 client companies around the globe with timely news, analysis, exclusive statistics and proprietary industry forecasts. For more information, please visit www.simbainformation.com.

Contact:

Kathy Mickey

Senior Analyst, Education Group

Simba Information

203-325-8193, ext. 7410

[email protected]

SOURCE Simba Information

Related Links

https://www.simbainformation.com

