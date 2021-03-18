COVID-19 Startup Curative Reaches Its Milestone One Year Anniversary

Curative marks its first anniversary offering COVID-19 services with the goal of ending the pandemic Tweet this

Curative was one of the first COVID-19 companies in the U.S. to offer scalable oral-fluid swab testing—an alternative method to nasopharyngeal testing for COVID-19. Self-collection by patients prevents exposure of healthcare workers to the virus, therefore reducing the amount of personal protective equipment used. Establishing over 13,000 COVID-19 nationwide testing sites, deploying flu vaccines in the fall of 2020 and distributing some of the earliest doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Curative has entered 2021 by rolling out vaccine deployment across the country. To date, Curative has vaccinated over half a million people. Curative's software makes vaccine deployment efficient for both staff and patients, facilitating distribution and appointments at more than 200 facilities served by Curative's vans, drive thrus, and popup sites.

"As we continue to rollout vaccine sites across California and the rest of the country, we are working on evolving our business model so we can serve even more patients," said Isaac Turner, CIO and co-founder of Curative. "Tens of thousands of patients a day came to our drive-thru sites last year for COVID-19 testing, which shows how the current public healthcare model needs innovative solutions that can reshape the future."

In January 2021, Curative re-launched its brand with visuals and a more clearly defined purpose. The company is imagining new ways to help more people stay healthy, safe, and informed.

"Curative's team remains ambitious and optimistic about eradicating COVID-19, inspired by the determination of the patients we serve every day and their commitment to doing their part in wearing masks, getting tested and getting vaccinated," said Fred Turner.

As Curative moves forward in the year ahead and beyond, the company will continue to expand to provide more public health services at no direct cost to patients. For more information on services offered, please visit curative.com .

Curative is a leader in on-demand public health service programs and infrastructure. From rapid, mass-scale testing and vaccine distribution for COVID-19 to other essential services, Curative partners with communities to strengthen public health services with turn-key programs, easy-to-access experiences, and scalable infrastructure, keeping people everywhere safe, healthy, and informed. Co-founded by CEO Fred Turner and supported by a team of doctors, scientists, engineers, and health industry experts, Curative began COVID-19 testing in early March 2020 upon realizing the urgent need for test development and production in the United States. With a growing network of over 13,000 sites across 15 states and three CLIA certified, high-complexity labs, Curative provides more than 1 million COVID tests and over 100,000 vaccines per week, on average, and is rolling out a suite of other services in partnership with major cities, states, and organizations across the U.S. For more details on Curative, please visit curative.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

