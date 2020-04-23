COVID-19 Testing for All Residents and Team Members at Sumter Senior Living

THE VILLAGES, Fla., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumter Senior Living has announced that through its partnership with Premier Medical Associates, it will conduct COVID-19 testing of more than 350 current residents and team members at sister communities Sumter Grande and Sumter Place. Testing will be conducted on-site at each community on Thursday, April 23, and Friday, April 24, and is part of the company's Early Identification and Containment Strategy.

"We are implementing these added precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents and team members in the ongoing effort to fully eradicate the spread of this easily transmitted infectious disease. Staying ahead of the curve and being proactive in both the ways we respond to and defend against this epidemic is our responsibility, especially as a senior living community," said Jamie Lillard, Director of Sales at Sumter Senior Living. "Through utilizing our long-established professional partnerships here in the area, we are thrilled to be among the first to take advantage of Premier Medical Associates' testing capabilities. We know this is a difficult time for everyone, and we want both our current and prospective residents, team members, and family members to find peace of mind in knowing that we stand at the forefront of the fight."

The announcement comes in addition to the community already implementing early on their Enhanced Operational Procedures and Protocols including numerous standards that meet and often exceed those recommended by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

In order to ensure that residents and team members stay not only physically safe, but remain mentally and emotionally healthy, Sumter Senior Living also rolled out socially distanced events to fight the negative effects of isolation. Several weeks ago, the community began hosting activities that residents can participate in from the safety of their own apartment homes and offer scheduled virtual visits with loved ones via widely available video chatting software.

Sumter Senior Living is accepting new residents and currently offers virtual community tours every day of the week.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. By integrating the company's highly innovative and successful "Experiential Living" philosophy across its flourishing portfolio of almost 10,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities.

Media Inquiries:

Nick Mango, Marketing Copywriter

[email protected] | 239.301.5330

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Sumter Senior Living