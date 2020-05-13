COVID-19 Testing For Construction Workers Starts Now

SEATTLE, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anesis Spine and Pain Care and Atlas Genomics are helping bring widespread testing of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 to the Puget Sound area. On May 4, Governor Inslee has allowed construction crews to resume work, and Atlas and Anesis are working with several major construction companies implementing COVID-19 testing programs to help support healthy job sites. This proactive approach is helping to address the symptomatic as well as the asymptomatic problem, as recent articles have noted that the coronavirus has a 1 to 1 transmission rate (R 0 ), while others say it is closer to 2-3. A study by the Public Health – Seattle and King County and CDC COVID-19 Investigation Team of a local nursing home conducted also showed that 56% of subjects studied were positive for the virus but asymptomatic carriers at the time. The study concluded that the asymptomatic group "most likely" contributed to the aggressive transmission of the virus throughout the facility.

"If someone has a cold or flu, how does the rest of the work crew know if it is the COVID-19 virus or the common flu?" says Anesis Spine and Pain Care CEO Paul Song. "Does the entire crew have to quarantine for 14 days? That would have a huge impact on productivity without some rapid access to testing."

Anesis and Atlas believe the current system in place is not helping curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus as too many people are being turned away from testing for not showing severe enough symptoms, and testing that is being done can take over a week to yield results. Anesis and Atlas' mission is to make testing more readily available to the general public with a quick turnaround time of 24-48 hours for results by focusing locally in Washington. Washington State Governor Jay Inslee has presented recently that the state needs more testing, with a daily testing goal of 22,000+.

The test is self-administered in the safety of the patient's car by swabbing the nostrils. The entire process is guided and observed by a trained professional. The collected COVID-19 samples are delivered to Atlas Genomics' lab, where they are processed by trained clinical laboratory personnel using a test system that has been authorized for use under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Atlas Genomics is a CLIA-certified high complexity molecular diagnostic laboratory located in Seattle that can provide results in 24-48 hours.

All appointments and payments can be made online, and testers can view the progress of their testing via an online tracking system. Current clinic locations are in Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Everett, Tacoma, Olympia and Spokane.

COVID-19 is a notifiable condition under the Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 246-101, Notifiable Conditions. Atlas Genomics will report results of the testing to the Washington State Department of Health, as required by law.

For more details go to: https://anesispain.com/ or https://atlas-genomics.com or click here What to Expect at Atlas and Anesis's COVID-19 Test

For FAQ please see: http://www.atlas-genomics.com/about-us/testfaqs/

