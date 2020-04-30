COVID-19 Testing Is Available For Vulnerable Populations Throughout Georgia

In 2019, a total of 168,833 patients accessed family planning services through the network. The Georgia Family Planning System network serves 156 of Georgia's 159 counties. The majority of our partners are federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) or other non-profit organizations whose commitment is to making sure medically underserved populations have access to primary healthcare: adult medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN, family planning, women's health, dental, vision, behavioral health, pharmacy, and on-site labs. All of the GFPS partners have service sites that are still open.

Currently, COVID-19 testing is available for communities served by the following locations:

Albany Area Primary Health Care (www.aaphc.org)

CareConnect Health (www.ccthealth.org)

Coastal Community Health Services, Inc. (www.coastalchs.org)

Community Health Care Systems, Inc. (www.chcsga.org)

Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, Inc. (www.cvcphc.net)

East Georgia Healthcare Center (www.eghc.org)

Georgia Highlands Medical Services (www.ghms-inc.org)

Georgia Mountains Health Services, Inc. (www.gamtnhealth.org)

Good Samaritan Health and Wellness Center, Inc. (www.goodsamhwc.org)

J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center (www.jclewishealth.org)

McKinney Medical Center (www.mckinneymedicalcenter.com)

MedLink Georgia, Inc. (www.medlinkga.org)

Recovery Consultants of Atlanta, Inc. (www.recoveryconsultants.org)

South Central Primary Care Center, Inc. (www.scpccga.org)

Southside Medical Center (www.smcmed.com)

The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc. (www.fhcga.org)

Valley Healthcare System (www.valleyhealthcolumbus.com)

Whitefoord, Inc. (www.whitefoord.org)

