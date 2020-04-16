COVID-19 Testing Made Available For Atlanta's Most Vulnerable Populations

"It's been a struggle to gain access to COVID-19 tests," says Dr. Michael W. Brooks, The Family Health Centers of Georgia's President & CEO, "but we will not give up the fight." We serve more than 26,000 patients annually; 87% of whom are African American and 32% are uninsured. Brooks continues, "We must do better as a country to make sure people are not left behind."

FHCGA's COVID-19 testing is FREE and offered to anyone who lives in the metropolitan Atlanta area; and meets nationally recognized testing criteria.

FHCGA is following CDC recommendations for protecting our patients, visitors and staff. We know the communities we serve in the metro Atlanta area are disproportionately at a higher risk of death from COVID-19 infection due to pre-existing chronic conditions, lack of access to care and living in high density areas where social distancing is more challenging. We also know they make up a high percentage of the population who works in Atlanta's hospitality, retail, sports, and entertainment industries that were hit hard with COVID-19 related closures and staff reductions.

People who are experiencing cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, body aches, loss of taste, or diarrhea should call our Patient Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-935-6721 for an evaluation of their need for testing and get scheduled. Testing will not be performed without a confirmed COVID-19 testing appointment . We are keeping records of every inquiry and will continue to work hard to get more tests.

FHCGA is maintaining regular office hours (Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) at our Fulton County and Cobb County locations for patients to receive the primary medical care they need. Anyone who needs primary healthcare can call 404.752.1400 to schedule an office or telehealth appointment.

SOURCE The Family Health Centers of Georgia, Inc.