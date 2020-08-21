COVID-19 Therapeutic Pipeline for Vaccines Report 2020 - Insights Into the 50+ Companies and 60+ Vaccine-based Products in the COVID-19 Pipeline Landscape
This report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 60+ Vaccine based products in COVID-19 pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline vaccine profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Therapeutic Emerging Vaccines
INO-4800: Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals has begun human clinical trials on their coronavirus vaccine INO-4800 in April 2020. Results from the clinical trials are expected to be available in September 2020. Inovio aims to produce one million doses of the vaccine by the end of 2020 to perform additional clinical trials and/or emergency use of the vaccine. In 10 weeks from funding, INOVIO has manufactured thousands of doses of INO-4800 to support on-going Phase 1 and planned Phase II clinical trials. In parallel, INOVIO is working to scale up the manufacturing of INO-4800. INOVIO plans to have one million doses of the vaccine available by year-end for additional trials and emergency use, pending appropriate regulatory guidance and funding.
Ad5-nCoV: CanSino Biologics Inc.
CanSino Biologics Inc. is developing Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) candidate Ad5-nCoV in phase II stage of development for the treatment of COVID-19. It is co-developed with Beijing Institute of Biotechnology (BIB). It is currently the first novel coronavirus vaccine for COVID-19 that made to this stage in China. The vaccine candidate is built upon CanSinoBIO's adenovirus-based viral vector vaccine technology platform, which has also been successfully applied to develop the globally innovative vaccine against Ebola virus infection. Results from preclinical animal studies of Ad5-nCoV show that the vaccine candidate can induce strong immune response in animal models. The preclinical animal safety studies demonstrated a good safety profile.
mRNA-1273 Vaccine: Moderna Inc.
mRNA-1273 is a novel lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-encapsulated mRNA-based vaccine that encodes for a full-length, prefusion stabilized spike (S) protein of SARS-CoV-2. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) supported the manufacturing of the vaccine candidate for the Phase II clinical trial. This investigational vaccine was developed using messenger RNA (mRNA) and should direct the body's cells to express a virus protein that hopefully will elicit a robust immune response, having shown promise in animal models.
VTP-500: Vaccitech
Vaccitech's VTP-500 MERS vaccine utilizes the ChAdOx1 virus platform to encode MERS coronavirus spike protein in order to induce T cells, but also antibodies which block virus-host cell receptor binding and fusion or neutralize virus infection. This program has been partnered with University Of Oxford, Janssen and CEPI. The vaccine has now been manufactured according to GMP practice and has been successfully tested in a Phase 1 clinical trial at Oxford University. CEPI, Oxford University and Janssen have entered into a collaboration worth up to $19M to progress the vaccine through Phase 2 studies and establish a human vaccine stockpile. Vaccitech retains commercial rights for the product while licensing certain rights back to Oxford for non-profit development of the vaccine.
V-SARS: Immunitor
Immunitor is developing therapeutic vaccine V-SARS which is formulated as a pill derived from heat-inactivated plasma from COVID-19 patients administered once-per-day to at least 20 healthy volunteers for at least one month. It is currently in phase I/II stage of development.
In May 2020, Immunitor initiated phase I/II trial titled clinical trial of COVID-19 therapeutic vaccine formulated as an oral pill. The goal of this trial is test safety and immunogenicity of once-per-day day administered orally to volunteers for 15 days. Baseline and post-treatment standard safety parameters will be compared. Blood samples from volunteers will be monitored and immunogenicity lab assays will be undertaken to characterize immune response. The trial is currently in active, not recruiting stage with estimated enrollment of 20 participants and expected to be completed in June 2021.
SARS-CoV-2 rS Nanoparticle Vaccine: Novavax
Novavax is developing SARS-CoV-2 rS nanoparticle vaccine for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infections. 2019nCoV-101 is a 2-part, randomized, observer-blinded, placebo-controlled, Phase 1/2 trial designed to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of SARS-CoV-2 rS nanoparticle vaccine with or without Matrix-M adjuvant in healthy participants 18 to 59 (inclusive) years of age. The study will be conducted in 2 parts. In Part 1, at least 1 and up to two SARS-CoV-2 rS constructs will be evaluated in up to 2 cohorts, which may be enrolled in parallel.
An interim analysis of Part 1 safety and immunogenicity data will be performed prior to an optional expansion to Part 2. This trial is expected to be completed by July 2021.
Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Covid-19 emerging vaccines segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in COVID-19 Vaccines
There are approx. 50+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Covid-19. The companies which have their Covid-19 vaccine candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase-III, include, Verity Pharmaceuticals and Immodulon Therapeutics Ltd.
This report covers around 50+ products under different phases of clinical development like:
- Late stage products (Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II and Phase I/II) and
- Early-stage products (Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
- Route of Administration
Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:
- Intramuscular
- Oral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous etc.
- Type of Vaccines
Vaccines have been categorized under various types such as:
- Adenovirus based vaccine
- Allogeneic cellular vaccine
- Bacterial Vaccine
- Combination adjuvant
- DNA vaccine
- Heat-killed Mycobacterium
- Inactivated virus
- Inactivated virus, plus adjuvant
- Modified APC
- mRNA vaccine
- Peptide vaccine
- Protein-Based Vaccines
- Recombinant Bacterial Vaccine (Live-attenuated)
- Recombinant protein vaccines
- Recombinant Viral vaccines
- Vero-cell based Vaccine
- Virus Based Vaccine
- Virus-like particle vaccines
Pipeline Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, and Phase I/II stage. It also analyses COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) therapeutic vaccines key players involved in developing key vaccines.
Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) therapeutic Vaccines.
KOL Views
To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) therapeutic vaccines domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.
Report Highlights
- In the coming years, COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) therapeutic vaccines market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the vaccine manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.
- The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) therapeutic vaccines R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Covid-19 infection.
- Around the globe, approx. 150 vaccine candidates (Both academics & industries) are currently under development, in which most of the vaccines are in pre-clinical stage. However, there are approx. 60 clinical vaccine based products of industries under clinical and pre-clinical studies currently.
- The players have adopted multiple approaches for the development of vaccines. Some of the approaches adopted by the companies include, whole virus vaccines, subunit vaccines, and nucleic acid based vaccines.
- A significant number of interventional clinical trials are being conducted in China. In addition, a number of trials have recently been initiated in the US and several European countries.
- There are multiple leading research institutes that have received NIH grants for research on coronavirus. Some of the leading academic institutes include, University of North Carolina, University of Iowa, University of Pennsylvania, University of Texas and University of Colorado.
- INOVIO's DNA Medicines Platform is one-of-a-kind platform delivers optimized DNA into cells, where it is translated into proteins that activate an individual's immune system to generate a robust targeted T cell and antibody response. CELLECTRA uses a brief electrical pulse to open small pores in the cell reversibly to allow the plasmids to enter. Once inside the cell, the plasmids begin replicating, thereby strengthening the body's own natural response mechanisms.
- Symvivo's bacTRL platform technology is a genetically-modified probiotic bacteria. Used as a single dose and administered intravenously or orally, bacTRL selectively colonizes hypoxic tissue while simultaneously being cleared from healthy tissues.Throughout the life of the colony, the bacteria produce and deliver genetic material to the surrounding tissues, providing consistent and progressive levels of gene delivery and expression.
- On January 30, 2020, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology announced a collaboration with Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to advance the development in China of the INO-4800 vaccine candidate, which is targeted against the novel coronavirus named 2019-nCoV.
- On April 6, 2020 - INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted the company's Investigational New Drug application for INO-4800, its DNA vaccine candidate designed to prevent COVID-19 infection, paving the way for Phase I clinical testing of INO-4800 in healthy volunteers.
- Vaccitech's vaccine candidate has now been manufactured according to GMP practice and has been successfully tested in a Phase 1 clinical trial at Oxford University. CEPI, Oxford University and Janssen have entered into a collaboration worth up to $19M to progress the vaccine through Phase 2 studies and establish a human vaccine stockpile. Vaccitech retains commercial rights for the product while licensing certain rights back to Oxford for non-profit development of the vaccine.
- On March 27, 2020, the NIH announced that Emory University in Atlanta will begin enrolling healthy adult volunteers ages 18 to 55 years in the NIH-led Phase 1 study of mRNA-1273.
Report Insights
- COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) Therapeutic Vaccines Pipeline Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Unmet Needs
- Impact of upcoming Vaccines
Report Assessment
- Current Treatment Practices
- Unmet Needs
- Pipeline Product Profiles
- Therapeutic Assessment
- SWOT Analysis
- Attribute Analysis
Key Questions Answered
- How many companies are developing COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) therapeutic vaccines?
- How many COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) therapeutic vaccines are developed by each company?
- How many emerging vaccines are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19)?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) therapeutic vaccines?
- What are the recent trends, vaccine types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) therapeutic vaccines and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging vaccines?
