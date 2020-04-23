COVID-19 Triggers Dishwashing Supplies to Grow by 275% as More Consumers are Eating at Home

DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the cleaning products industry, "Dishwashing Supplies to Grow by 275% as COVID-19 Drives Demand for Cleaning Products"

There has been a greater demand for cleaning products as COVID-19 has made it more important to regularly sanitize surfaces in the home. Consumers have been stocking up on common household cleaners which has left some retailers with empty shelves.



One category that has seen growth is dishwashing supplies such as dish soap and dishwasher detergents. This growth can be attributed to greater numbers of consumers cooking and eating at home due to COVID-19 lockdown precautions.



Concerns over shortages of hand soap and hand sanitizer has also led to some consumers stocking up on dish soap as an alternative solution for hand-washing.



Leading manufacturers of dishwashing supplies experiencing a surge in demand include:



Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Henkel

Lion Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser

