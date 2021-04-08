COVID-19 Vaccinations Gain Momentum as Rollout Spreads Across America, Long Island University Hornstein Center National Poll Finds

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Results of a newly released Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling and Analysis national poll reveal that a majority (55%) of Americans said they received a coronavirus vaccine with variations by age, household income, and political beliefs. Americans over age 60 report being vaccinated at the highest rate (81%) as the vaccination rollout spreads rapidly across the country.

DEAR AMERICA,

Have you received a coronavirus vaccination?

55% OF AMERICANS SAID YES (UP FROM 15% IN FEBRUARY 2021)

Overall, 55% of respondents said they received a coronavirus vaccine, which is tracking significantly higher from 15% in February 2021 through a national poll conducted by the Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling and Analysis.

81% OF AMERICANS OVER AGE 60 SAID YES

42% OF AMERICANS AGE 18-29 SAID YES

81% of Americans over age 60 said they received a coronavirus vaccine, which is tracking significantly higher from 13% in February 2021. By contrast, 42% of Americans in the 18- to 29-year-old age group received the coronavirus vaccine.

78% OF AMERICANS WITH HOUSEHOLD INCOME MORE THAN $150,000 SAID YES

47% OF AMERICANS WITH HOUSEHOLD INCOME LESS THAN $50,000 SAID YES

Household income makes a difference in the level of vaccinated Americans which can inform continuing vaccination rollout efforts. Americans with a household income less than $50,000 reported the lowest rate of vaccinations (47%) while Americans who make more than $150,000 indicate the highest rate of vaccinations (78%) based on household income.

66% OF DEMOCRATS SAID YES

51% OF REPUBLICANS SAID YES

48% OF INDEPENDENTS/OTHER SAID YES

Political beliefs make a difference in the level of vaccinated Americans. 66% of Democrats, 51% of Republicans, and 48% of Independents report they are vaccinated.

68% OF AMERICANS OVER AGE 60 ARE SATISFIED WITH THE COVID-19 VACCINATION ROLLOUT IN AMERICA

Americans were asked if they were satisfied with the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine rollout process in America.

Of the respondents, 58% said yes, while 22% said no, and 21% said they were not sure. Americans over age 60 had the highest satisfaction rate at 68% approval.

72% OF AMERICANS WANT TO BE VACCINATED IMMEDIATELY OR WITHIN THE MONTH

Americans were asked if they would agree to be vaccinated if an FDA approved coronavirus vaccine was available right now. 72% of Americans said they would get the vaccine within a month of availability. CDC data indicate over 171 million vaccine doses have been administered to date in the United States (up from 44 million vaccine doses in February 2021).

DO YOU BELIEVE THE WORST OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS OVER?

42% OF AMERICANS SAID YES (UP FROM 25% IN FEBRUARY 2021)

Respondents were asked if they believed the worst of the pandemic was over. Overall, 42% of respondents said yes, which is tracking somewhat more optimistic than 25% in February 2021.

68% OF AMERICANS REMAIN CONCERNED OVER RISK OF FAMILY CONTRACTING THE CORONAVIRUS (DOWN FROM 78% IN FEBRUARY 2021)

Americans were asked how concerned they were about someone in their family becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus. 68% of respondents said they are somewhat or seriously concerned, which is tracking slightly lower from 78% in February 2021.

THE MAJORITY OF AMERICANS (77%) ARE CONFIDENT THAT WEARING A MASK IN PUBLIC REDUCES THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS

National poll results found that 77% of respondents said they believe that wearing a mask in public reduces the spread of the coronavirus, while 15% did not believe that wearing a mask in public makes a difference, and 7% said they were not sure.

STATE VACCINATION PLANS AND CDC AUTHORIZED VACCINES

Each state health department has a tailored plan for vaccination rollout in the United States. Currently, the three vaccines that are authorized and recommended to prevent COVID-19 by the CDC are Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.

METHODOLOGY

This Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis online poll was conducted through SurveyMonkey from April 6 to 7, 2021 among a national sample of 1,582 adults ages 18 and up. Respondents for this survey were selected from over 2.5 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Data for this week have been weighted for age and gender using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

ABOUT THE LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY STEVEN S. HORNSTEIN CENTER FOR POLICY, POLLING, AND ANALYSIS

The Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis conducts independent polling, empirical research, and analysis on a wide range of public issues. Our studies inform the public and policy makers about critical issues, attitudes, and trends shaping the world. Visit liu.edu/Hornstein for more information and results from this national poll.

ABOUT LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers over 250 degree programs, with a network of 270,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

