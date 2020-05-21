COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates and Developing World WHO Vaccine Candidates - 2020 Pipeline Tracker

DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccine Development and Production Trends, COVID-19 and Other Vaccines Pipeline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vaccine market is poised for a rather substantial increase in the next five years due to the number of vaccines in development and the push for a COVID-19 vaccine. As the COVID-19 outbreak advanced worldwide, companies stepped up to the challenge, scrambling to provide a potential vaccine. In addition to discussion of COVID-19 vaccine development as it stands currently, this report examines the market for human vaccines used to prevent various types of disease, focusing on commercialized vaccines and developmental vaccines for diseases that are already vaccine-preventable, with a discussion of the demanding tasks that are facing vaccine manufacturers.

Vaccine Development and Production Trends, COVID-19, and Other Vaccines Pipeline provides the following market data:

Worldwide Vaccine Market Revenues, 2019-2024

Global Vaccine Market Analysis by Country, 2019 (US, EU, Japan , China , India , RoW)

, , , RoW) Major Manufacturers' Shares of the World Vaccine Market, 2019

This report examines the current global market for vaccines, including discussion of prevailing issues:

COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates

Developing World WHO Vaccine Candidates

Other Future Vaccine Products

Challenges to Vaccine Development

Vaccination has played an enormous role in the prevention of disease, having had the greatest impact on human health of any medical intervention to date. As a result, vaccine-preventable diseases and their resulting deaths are now relatively rare in the developed world. However, developing nations have not benefited as much from the introduction of vaccines.

Vaccine Development and Production Trends, COVID-19, and Other Vaccines Pipeline outlines the issues and trends affecting the vaccine industry, including:

Increasing Life Expectancy

Manufacturing Incentives

Synthetic Vaccines

Artificial Intelligence Development

Pipeline and COVID-19 Development

The report also reviews the history and lines of business, strategic alliances, and vaccine products of market participants:

Advaxis, Inc.

Bavarian Nordic, A/S

Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

CSL Limited/Seqiris

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. (GSK)

Gradalis, Inc.

Hawaii Biotech, Inc.

Immune Response Biopharma, Inc.

Inovio, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Crucell/Janssen

Medicago, Inc.

Merck, Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Moderna, Inc

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.

NovaVax, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur

Serum Institute, Inc.

Soligenix, Inc.

SOTIO a.s.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Valneva SE

Also included as an appendix is the WHO Vaccine Pipeline Tracker, a listing of WHO vaccine candidates for HIV, Ebola/Marburg, Zika, Malaria, TB, and Dengue - over 400 vaccines in development.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Overview

Scope and Methodology

COVID-19

Market Overview and Potential

Chapter 2: Introduction to Vaccine Industry

Overview

How Vaccines Work

Types of Vaccines

Regulatory Process

Chapter 3: Production and Challenges of Vaccine Development

Vaccine Development Program

Egg Production

Cellular Production

Influenza Vaccine Production

Cell-Based Influenza Vaccines

Manufacturing Challenges

Pandemics

HIN1 Pandemic of 2009/2010

Coronavirus Pandemic

Contract Manufacturing Involvement

Chapter 4: Issues and Trends of the Vaccine Industry

Overview

Increasing Life Expectancy

Manufacturing Incentives

Synthetic Vaccines

Artificial Intelligence Development

Pipeline and Covid-19 Development

Phase III Vaccine Trials: Status

Personalized Vaccines

COVID-19 Development

Chapter 5: Market Participants

Appendix: WHO Vaccine Pipeline Tracker



