COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates and Developing World WHO Vaccine Candidates - 2020 Pipeline Tracker
May 21, 2020, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccine Development and Production Trends, COVID-19 and Other Vaccines Pipeline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The vaccine market is poised for a rather substantial increase in the next five years due to the number of vaccines in development and the push for a COVID-19 vaccine. As the COVID-19 outbreak advanced worldwide, companies stepped up to the challenge, scrambling to provide a potential vaccine. In addition to discussion of COVID-19 vaccine development as it stands currently, this report examines the market for human vaccines used to prevent various types of disease, focusing on commercialized vaccines and developmental vaccines for diseases that are already vaccine-preventable, with a discussion of the demanding tasks that are facing vaccine manufacturers.
Vaccine Development and Production Trends, COVID-19, and Other Vaccines Pipeline provides the following market data:
- Worldwide Vaccine Market Revenues, 2019-2024
- Global Vaccine Market Analysis by Country, 2019 (US, EU, Japan, China, India, RoW)
- Major Manufacturers' Shares of the World Vaccine Market, 2019
This report examines the current global market for vaccines, including discussion of prevailing issues:
- COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates
- Developing World WHO Vaccine Candidates
- Other Future Vaccine Products
- Challenges to Vaccine Development
Vaccination has played an enormous role in the prevention of disease, having had the greatest impact on human health of any medical intervention to date. As a result, vaccine-preventable diseases and their resulting deaths are now relatively rare in the developed world. However, developing nations have not benefited as much from the introduction of vaccines.
Vaccine Development and Production Trends, COVID-19, and Other Vaccines Pipeline outlines the issues and trends affecting the vaccine industry, including:
- Increasing Life Expectancy
- Manufacturing Incentives
- Synthetic Vaccines
- Artificial Intelligence Development
- Pipeline and COVID-19 Development
The report also reviews the history and lines of business, strategic alliances, and vaccine products of market participants:
- Advaxis, Inc.
- Bavarian Nordic, A/S
- Bharat Biotech International Ltd.
- CSL Limited/Seqiris
- Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. (GSK)
- Gradalis, Inc.
- Hawaii Biotech, Inc.
- Immune Response Biopharma, Inc.
- Inovio, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Crucell/Janssen
- Medicago, Inc.
- Merck, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
- Moderna, Inc
- Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.
- NovaVax, Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Serum Institute, Inc.
- Soligenix, Inc.
- SOTIO a.s.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
- Valneva SE
Also included as an appendix is the WHO Vaccine Pipeline Tracker, a listing of WHO vaccine candidates for HIV, Ebola/Marburg, Zika, Malaria, TB, and Dengue - over 400 vaccines in development.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Overview
- Scope and Methodology
- COVID-19
- Market Overview and Potential
Chapter 2: Introduction to Vaccine Industry
- Overview
- How Vaccines Work
- Types of Vaccines
- Regulatory Process
Chapter 3: Production and Challenges of Vaccine Development
- Vaccine Development Program
- Egg Production
- Cellular Production
- Influenza Vaccine Production
- Cell-Based Influenza Vaccines
- Manufacturing Challenges
- Pandemics
- HIN1 Pandemic of 2009/2010
- Coronavirus Pandemic
- Contract Manufacturing Involvement
Chapter 4: Issues and Trends of the Vaccine Industry
- Overview
- Increasing Life Expectancy
- Manufacturing Incentives
- Synthetic Vaccines
- Artificial Intelligence Development
- Pipeline and Covid-19 Development
- Phase III Vaccine Trials: Status
- Personalized Vaccines
- COVID-19 Development
Chapter 5: Market Participants
Appendix: WHO Vaccine Pipeline Tracker
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vcfc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article