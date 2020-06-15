COVID-19 Vaccine Development Progress Updates
Jun 15, 2020, 11:45 ET
The "COVID-19 Vaccine Development News - Bundle" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Development News Bundle includes the following:
1. Daily Report: COVID-19 Vaccine Development News
Offers five multiple time-zones updates, daily, for 20+ global news each related to COVID-19 Vaccine Development, comprehensively compiled and curated from global as well as regional and local news media.
Key features:
- Each day's COVID-19 vaccine development news worldwide comprehensively tracked and compiled
- Offered daily for five different time zones
- COVID-19 vaccine development news worldwide listed by country and company/institute/organization name
- Company's website and ticker provided
- News title and brief details of the news summarized
- Other news of interest also provided
- Source reference links provided for further details for each news
2. COVID-19 Vaccine Development News: Weekly Summary
50+ news summaries of the week relevant to COVID-19 vaccine development for global companies, research institutes, academia, hospitals/healthcare systems and organizations rounded up and summarized succinctly to present a complete overview of the current happenings worldwide here.
Key features:
- 50+ global COVID-19 vaccine development news in your email every week
- Small, medium and big multinational/non-multinational companies covered
- Research institutes, academic institutes, hospitals/healthcare systems, organizations included
- News comprehensively sourced from global, regional, and local news sources
- Key news listed by country
- News summarized by sub-categories
- Source reference links provided for each news
- Lists by region and by sub-industry also provided
3. COVID-19 Monthly Synthesis: Vaccine Development
Every month, progress related to COVID-19 vaccine development news from all over the world is monitored and synthesized to reflect the prevailing trends and directions in vaccine development.
Key features:
- COVID-19 vaccine development news coverage summarized by 6 different aspects
- 5 key COVID-19 vaccine development analysis reflecting sub-categories
- 200+ companies, academic and research institutes, hospitals/healthcare systems, and organizations covered
- Worldwide regions and 4 healthcare sub-industries covered (biotechnology, healthcare services, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals)
- Progress of COVID-19 vaccine development related news monitored and summarized
- Lists companies/institutes/organizations covered in the monthly by different categories
