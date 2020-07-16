COVID-19 Virtual Waiting Room Solution for Small Businesses Helps to Ensure Client Safety

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Macadamian Technologies today announces a partnership with Chiromax to implement InQ, a cloud-based client intake, and queue management system. Using a client mobile and health clinic desktop applications, Macadamian InQ will streamline the intake process for Chiromax clients by allowing them to check-in for their appointment remotely, while limiting COVID-19 exposure for clients and staff through an integrated screening step.

"Providing our patients with safe and efficient access to the services they need to maintain health and wellness is critical. I am looking forward to collaborating with Macadamian on this pilot project." - Dr. Salima Ismail, Owner, and Chief Chiropractor at Chiromax of Manotick.

COIVD-19 requires new business safety measures. InQ will play a role by helping to manage patient data collection to enable Chiromax to match available services with pre-scheduled patients in addition to managing walk-ins and InQ users equitably. Chiromax will be able to register patients' availability upon arrival. Patients can wait in the safety of their vehicles or outdoors until notified via the mobile app.

"Macadamian InQ delivers businesses the confidence that they can keep their employees and clients safe while re-opening and continuing to run their businesses. We are extremely proud to join the ranks of local companies selected for The City of Ottawa's Innovation Pilot Program Recovery Stream." - Frederic Boulanger, CEO of Macadamian Technologies.

Both companies were matched through The City of Ottawa's Innovation Pilot Program (IPP) Recovery Stream, managed by Economic Development Services (EDS). The focus of the program is to provide companies the opportunity to test and quickly deploy technology innovations that will accelerate Ottawa's ability to get the workforce back to work and safely resume business operations.

InQ is part of Macadamian's Qsuite, a set of workplace solutions that includes HealthQ, a COVID-19 staff screener, and MiQ a workspace reservation system. HealthQ has been deployed at the Bruyere Hospital and it's long-term care facilities, The Royal Ottawa Mental Health Center, The Perley Rideau Veteran's Health Center, Le Nordik, Sogefi, and others.

We design and develop digital and connected experiences to improve healthcare. Macadamian is a full-service software design and development consulting firm that provides a complete range of product strategy, user experience design and research, and software engineering services.

Chiropractic and Orthotics in the heart of historic Manotick, Ontario. We are committed to providing the highest quality health services to help restore each patient to optimal health and well-being.



