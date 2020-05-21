COVID-19 Will Affect Major League Baseball's International Talent Pipeline

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the MLB season placing the season on indefinite hold this year, but what baseball fans may not know is that the crisis may affect the talent pipeline for years to come. This is because players from international locations, such as Venezuela, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Panama and other scouting hotspots risk losing their immigration status to play on farm teams in the U.S.

Many players in the minor leagues are in the U.S. on temporary work visas for world-caliber athletes, and their visas are dependent on their contracts with a U.S. team. Teams that can't afford to keep paying their players' contracts are invoking the force majeure provision in the Uniform Employee Contract to suspend their contracts. Minor league players, scouts and coaches on temporary visas would have few options to remain in the U.S. if their contract is suspended and would most likely need to depart the country, leaving behind their American dream of playing in the majors. Which MLB teams will bear the brunt of the talent deficit? Ask our immigration expert.

WHO: Clifford Chin, Senior Counsel at Berry Appleman & Leiden, represents MLB teams and professional athletes. Cliff is available to provide expert commentary on the impact of COVID-19 on the international talent pipeline for MLB and other professional sports.

