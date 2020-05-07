COVID-19 Workplace Re-Engagement Service Integrating Testing, Monitoring And Care Navigation Is Being Launched By Ayin Health Solutions

PORTLAND, Ore., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayin Health Solutions (Ayin), the national population health management company of Providence St. Joseph Health, is launching COVIDReady, an end-to-end service that integrates health screening, symptom assessment, testing services, monitoring and health care coordination for employers seeking to safely reengage staff returning to the workplace.

"Employers have heightened sensitivity to providing the safest work environments possible and they will need to thoughtfully offer resources that will help provide a healthy workplace. This includes social distancing measures as well as symptom monitoring for early detection and contact tracing – all occupational safety efforts newly redefined by the COVID-19 pandemic. COVIDReady provides a comprehensive program coordinating timely data, health information and resources that employers and employees need. Our services address COVID-19 protections in the workplace, screening, prevention, early illness detection, treatment and employee health improvement," said Rhonda Medows, MD, FAAFP, chief executive officer of Ayin Health Solutions.

About COVIDReady

COVIDReady is a holistic suite of population health tools necessary for employers to implement return-to-work strategies, keeping at the forefront the safety and care experience of the employee. As employers attempt to navigate turbulent economic times and re-engage their workforce, COVIDReady smooths the transition by making it simpler to manage business re-entry given the ever-evolving landscape.

Employees can record daily symptoms directly on-line or in the mobile application as well as respond to health screening questions. The mobile application can be used to collect an employee's body temperature in an effort to help identify employees newly infected and symptomatic, as fever occurs in about half of SARS-CoV-2 infections. The mobile application also enables contact tracing and monitoring of social distancing within the workplace. Screening and social distancing adherence are important pieces of the return-to-work plan.

Testing for both the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV2, which causes COVID-19 disease, and for active COVID-19 infection among the workforce, provides additional information to the employer and employees. This information helps them to understand how best to keep the employee population safe. COVIDReady uses tests which have been granted Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA). COVIDReady also features a cloud-based data platform that networks testing laboratories and clinicians and provides employer- and employee-only interfaces. Employees can self-register and receive a health care provider match for in-office testing by a CLIA-certified laboratory. After screening, employees can receive a COVIDReady-enabled referral as needed for further testing, symptom management, health status monitoring and care.

At the heart of COVIDReady is the care team who will navigate the employee through the appropriate clinical pathway driven, in large part, by test results. Health status will continue to be an ongoing and daily concern for both employees and employers. The screening questions, testing services, and social distance monitoring will be supported by Ayin's care management teams in collaboration with providers and labs. The care team will help inform employees regarding prevention opportunities and educate employees on their health status. During the current health crisis, COVIDReady also will provide a comprehensive and recurring population health assessment in order to address immediate and evolving needs.

COVIDReady is the first in a series of Connected Health modules Ayin plans to launch in the near future. Connected Health offers a suite of workplace modules that combine screening, diagnostic tests, symptom assessment, device monitoring, digital technology, telehealth and health care coordination. This comprehensive suite of services is designed to help organizations understand the health status of their employee populations and inform and manage employee health. Our services are focused on prevention and workplace safety.

Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH), the third-largest U.S.-based health system, established Ayin in February 2019 to equip payers, providers, employers, government entities as well as organizations focused on underserved populations with needed expertise and services. Specifically, Ayin helps simplify patient access to information, improve patient clinical care and outcomes, reduce costs, and capitalize on advantages of population-based healthcare, such as proprietary health risk evaluation tools and management of pharmacy and employee benefits.

About Ayin Health Solutions

Ayin Health Solutions is a national population health management company focused on helping organizations that are committed to improving patient outcomes maintain stability in a tumultuous healthcare landscape. The company's proven solutions and services are backed by day-to-day frontline experience and a heritage of service that spans decades. Ayin provides direct services to payers, providers, employers, and government entities. Ayin is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit ayin.com.

About Providence St. Joseph Health

Providence St. Joseph Health is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 829 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 119,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington with system offices based in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.

SOURCE Ayin Health Solutions

Related Links

http://ayin.com

