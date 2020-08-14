COVID-19's Impact on Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Markets - Global Industry Expected to Reach $95.9 Billion by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 9% Between 2020 & 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Front-end Equipment, Back-end Equipment, FAB Facility Equipment, Product Type, Dimension, Supply Chain Participant, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market was valued at USD 67.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 95.9 billion by 2025; it is expected to register a CAGR of 9% between 2020 and 2025.



The market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Tokyo Electron (Japan), LAM Research (US), ASML (Netherlands), Applied Materials (US), and KLA-Tencor (US).

Growing consumer electronics market along-with the increase in the adoption of server and datacenter is set to drive the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, increasing investments in R&D facilities due to COVID-19 impact, growing consumer electronics market and increasing number of foundries due to COVID-19, trend of miniaturization and technology migration, and high demand for chips to provide computation power and connectivity for AI applications.

The high performance in small footprint offered by 3D segment is expected to drive its market growth

The 3D segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The need for improved electrical performance has led to the introduction of 3D technology, which has replaced the long interconnects used in 2D by short vertical interconnects. The demand for 3D ICs is increasing owing to its benefits such as high performance with a smaller footprint in various industries such as military, aerospace, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive.

Chemical control equipment segment is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market

In 2019, the chemical control equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, by fab facility. Chemical control equipment is used widely for checking the flow and level of chemicals used in wafer fabrication, cleaning, and other processes, which has led to the largest share of this segment. They are also important to consider the chemical purity factor while delivering chemicals in the semiconductor manufacturing process. By specifying the purity levels of the chemicals delivered, the semiconductor manufacturing process can be significantly controlled.

APAC is projected to become the largest and fastest geographical market between 2020 and 2025

APAC is expected to dominate the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Taiwan and South Korea have a large number of semiconductor foundries, subsequently showcasing a higher demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The availability of low-cost labor in China, innovations and advancements by fabrications plants in Taiwan, and manufacturing capabilities of Japanese companies is further expected to contribute towards the market growth of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in the region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre-COVID-19

3.2 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

3.3 Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)

3.4 Realistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

4.2 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Country

4.3 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Product Type

4.4 Front-End Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Equipment Type and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in R&D Facilities Due to COVID-19 Impact

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

5.2.1.3 Growing Consumer Electronics Market and Increasing Number of Foundries Due to COVID-19

5.2.1.4 Trend of Miniaturization and Technology Migration

5.2.1.5 High Demand for Chips to Provide Computation Power and Connectivity for AI Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Purchase and Maintenance Costs

5.2.2.2 Complexity of Patterns and Functional Defects in Manufacturing Process

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Silicon-Based Sensors for IoT Devices as Penetration of IoT Devices is Increasing Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.3.2 Expanding Chip Industry in China

5.2.3.3 Growing Number of Data Centers and Servers Complemented by the Outbreak of COVID-19

5.2.3.4 Developing Market for Advanced Packaging Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Problems Faced During the Fabrication Process

5.2.4.2 Increased Complexities Related to Miniaturized Structures of Circuits

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Front-End Equipment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lithography

6.3 Wafer Surface Conditioning

6.4 Wafer Cleaning

6.5 Deposition

6.6 Other Front-End Equipment



7 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Back-End Equipment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Assembly and Packaging

7.3 Dicing

7.4 Metrology

7.5 Bonding

7.6 Wafer Testing



8 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Fab Facility

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automation

8.3 Chemical Control

8.4 Gas Control

8.5 Others



9 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Product Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Memory

9.3 Foundry

9.4 Logic

9.5 MPU

9.6 Discrete

9.7 Analog, MEMs, and Others

9.8 Most Impacted Product Type by COVID-19 for Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Market

9.9 Least Impacted Product by COVID-19



10 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Dimension

10.1 Introduction

10.2 2D

10.3 2.5D

10.4 3D



11 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Supply Chain Participant

11.1 Introduction

11.2 IDM Firms

11.3 OSAT Companies

11.4 Foundries



12 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Americas

12.3 EMEA

12.4 APAC



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking of Key Market Players

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Visionary Leaders

13.3.2 Innovators

13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Companies)

13.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Companies)

13.6 Competitive Scenario

13.6.1 Product Launches & Developments

13.6.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

13.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions and Expansions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 Tokyo Electron

14.2.2 LAM Research

14.2.3 ASML

14.2.4 Applied Materials

14.2.5 Kla-Tencor

14.2.6 Screen Holdings

14.2.7 Teradyne

14.2.8 Advantest

14.2.9 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

14.2.10 Plasma-Therm

14.3 Right-To-Win (Key Market Players)

14.4 Other Companies

14.4.1 Onto Innovation Inc.

14.4.2 Veeco Instruments

14.4.3 EV Group

14.4.4 Nordson

14.4.5 Advanced Dicing Technologies

14.4.6 Quik-Pak

14.4.7 Evatec

14.4.8 Modutek Corporation

14.4.9 Noivion

14.4.10 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3oo8s0

