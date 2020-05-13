COVID-19's Impact on the Agricultural Chemicals Industry - China Begins to Ramp Up Production to Meet Demand, Agri Chemical Vendors Accelerate Deliveries to Retailers

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the chemicals and materials industry, "Agricultural Chemicals Minimizes COVID-19 Disruption"

Some importers of agricultural chemical raw materials have faced problems sourcing materials from China as factories remain shut. However, these shortages are not expected to last as China begins to ramp up its production of agricultural chemicals and raw materials. COVID-19 has also caused difficulties in shipping and logistics. This has led to delays in getting raw materials to manufacturers. In the US, some manufacturers have also experienced issues in moving finished products as there are less truck drivers available to make deliveries.



In response, some agricultural chemical companies have made efforts to accelerate the delivery of fertilizers and agricultural chemicals to retailers to minimize disruption. Nutrien Ltd moved up shipments by two to four weeks from its normal schedule as a precaution while CF Industries has allowed retailers to take early delivery of nitrogen fertilizers. UPL has reported that its manufacturing plants remain fully operational while Syngenta is increasing distribution capacity and positioning its inventory to supply US farmers from alternative locations if required.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Agricultural Chemicals Minimizes COVID-19 Disruption"

