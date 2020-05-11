COVID-19's Impact on the Hair Care Industry - Hair Coloring Witnesses Growth of 115%

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the hair care industry, "Hair Coloring sees 115% Growth as Customers Maintain their Color at Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown"

At-home hair color products have seen rising demand as hair salons and barber shops have been ordered to remain closed for the foreseeable future. The introduction of COVID-19 lockdowns sparked a wave of stock-piling of essentials like food and hygiene products. However, after a few weeks at home without the ability to visit a hairdresser many consumers are turning their attention to products like hair dye, at-home hair treatments, clippers and beard trimmers.



Some hair salons have responded to the demand by delivering custom hair color kits to their customer's homes. Companies like Revlon, Coty Inc. and Garnier have seen increased demand for their at-home hair coloring products.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Hair Coloring sees 115% Growth as Customers Maintain their Color at Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

