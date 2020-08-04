COVID-19's Impact on the Implantable Biomaterials Sector - Market to Decline by $6.3 Billion in 2020 due to Non-Emergency Surgeries Being Deferred in Order to Attend Critical COVID-19 Patients

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Implantable Biomaterials Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global implantable market is expected to decline from $108.8 billion in 2019 to $102.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.79%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has deferred non-emergency surgeries in order to attend critical patients suffering from COVID-19. The market is then expected to recover and reach $136.59 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.04%. North America was the largest region in the implantable biomaterials market followed by Europe in 2019.



The allocation of funds by government organizations in the development of new biomaterials contributed to the implantable biomaterials market's growth. For instance, in 2017, the UK regenerative platform received $21 million in the span of five years from the joint initiative between the three councils Medical Research Council (MRC), Engineering and Physical Science Research Council (EPSRC) and Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC), in tissue engineering, stem cell biology, biomaterials, and nanoscience bioengineering. The support from government organizations in the development of new biomaterials will drive the implantable biomaterials market.



Limitations of biomaterial-based products is a major challenge for the implantable biomaterials market. For instance, metal biomaterials can corrode due to chemical reactions within the body such as enzymes and acids or it can also cause some metal ion toxicity in the body. Polymer biomaterial implants have intensive interaction with the body and can lead to wear and tear and can absorb the important nutrients and water from the blood. Some biomaterial implants can also minimize bone ingrowth or sometimes, implants can loosen over time and become dislodged. These reactions that biomaterials have with the body restrain their use thereby negatively impacting the implantable biomaterials market's growth.



Major companies in the implantable biomaterials market are implementing 3D printing of biomaterials in manufacturing. For instance, Evonik is producing 3D printable biomaterials for medical technology that are used for manufacturing medical implants with permanent body contact and temporary body contactline of bioresorbable filaments and powders. Implants with permanent body contact are based on VESTAKEEP PEEK, and with temporary body contact are based on RESOMER.



In August 2019, Linden, a US-based healthcare private equity firm, acquired Collagen Matrix Inc for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to be an operating partner-driven strategy and highlights their ongoing focus on medical products, and contract and private label manufacturing in dental and orthopedic sectors. Collagen Matrix is a collagen-based medical developer and manufacturer of orthopedic biomaterials.



Major players in the implantable biomaterials market are Evonik Industries AG, Royal DSM, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Collagen Matrix, Corbion, BASF SE, Invibio Ltd., and Celanese Corporation.



Report Deliverables



The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The implantable biomaterials market section of the report gives context. It compares the implantable biomaterials market with other segments of the implantable biomaterials market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, implantable biomaterials indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Implantable Biomaterials Market Characteristics



3. Implantable Biomaterials Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Implantable Biomaterials Historic Market, 2015-2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Implantable Biomaterials Forecast Market, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Implantable Biomaterials Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Implantable Biomaterials Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Metallic

Ceramic

Polymers

Natural

4.2. Global Implantable Biomaterials Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Dental

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Orthopedic

Others

5. Implantable Biomaterials Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Implantable Biomaterials Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Implantable Biomaterials Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



3M

aap Implantate AG

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation

Arthrex

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

Biomet

Cam Bioceramics B.V.

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Celanese Corporation

CeramTec

Collagen Matrix

Collagen Solutions plc

CoorsTek Inc.

Corbion

DePuy Synthes Companies

E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company

Evonik Industries AG

GELITA AG

Invibio Ltd.

Keystone Dental

KLS Martin

Medtronic

Orthofix Holdings

Royal DSM

SBM France

Stryker Corporation

Surgival

Wright Medical Technology

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

