COVID Accelerates Online Trading Academy's On-Demand Offering

GREENBELT, Md., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Trading Academy has been offering trading and investing education for more than 20 years. As an early adopter of online education, OTA began running live online real time classes more than fifteen years ago to adapt to their students' lifestyles. The COVID pandemic has significantly amplified this need. Online Trading Academy has responded by accelerating their development schedule of creating even more accessible forms of learning with "On-Demand" courses.

OTA has historically delivered their primary trading and investing curriculum covering Stocks, Futures, Forex and Options in more than 40 centers around the world. Supplemented by live Extended Learning Track Sessions, where instructors conducted live online sessions with interactive chat.

The past several years, the education team at OTA has given focused attention to their students who work full-time, needing shorter condensed lessons. The team created "On-Demand" Courses with bite-sized lessons blended with learning labs. Lessons are consumable in 5-10 minutes and can be taken on a computer or on their mobile device.

"We know that people have limited time and our goal is to ensure that students can learn in a fashion that suits them rather than force them to adapt to our time and place", said, Steve Albin, Vice President of Education Operations.

"COVID has made it clear that every educational organization in the country has been playing catch up," Albin added.

Online Trading Academy has completed on-demand courses for Core Strategy, their foundational course, as well as Futures and Strategic Investor asset classes. The company is expecting to introduce Options On-Demand by the end of December.

Mike Richardson, President, has been committed to accelerating the pace of development with agility since he joined the company three years ago. "A crisis like a global pandemic truly tests your organization. We have been tested, we are passing the test and are delivering flexibility for our students," said Richardson.

About Online Trading Academy:

Online Trading Academy (OTA) is a world leader in financial education for people who want to build skills and confidence for trading and investing in the financial markets. OTA's proprietary and step-by-step Core Strategy methodology teaches strategies designed to help traders and investors make smarter decisions aligned with their short-term and long-term financial goals. Students learn from knowledgeable instructors, in an interactive classroom setting with extensive online education resources and a next generation education, analysis and trading platform called CliK. The courses are geared toward individual investors or traders, novice or experienced, who want to learn how to use techniques similar to professional traders on Wall Street. Founded in 1997 at a single location in Irvine, CA, Online Trading Academy has since expanded to more than 40 worldwide education centers and has served over 80,000 students with access to lifelong education who have rated their satisfaction at 94.4% from more than 200,000 post-class exit surveys. It all starts with a free introductory class.

