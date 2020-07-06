COVID Disinfecting Technology Startup Secures $1M In Seed Funding

The added investment will allow HYGIENICA to grow its team of engineering, sales and marketing professionals and continue to invest in new designs of its technology. HYGIENICA's founding team have extensive experience with product design and engineering, honed at Apple, Amazon and HP and others coming from the ranks of commercial real estate and facilities operations. HYGIENICA prides itself on its missions to build technology for facility professionals to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

"Since the start of this pandemic, Impala Ventures has been keenly focused on the disruptive impact of new technology and its role in disinfecting large facilities to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19," says HYGIENICA Chairman, Brian Snow. "HYGIENICA has continued to innovate in both design, engineering, serviceability and has secured its supply chain to ensure that clients can expect units shipped to them in less than two weeks."

Details About Our Product

Current Model, the HX Pro, is the highest production sprayer in the market, producing over 20,000sf per hour.

Designed to atomize any EPA-registered disinfectant to a micron size of 20 – 50 uM



Utilizes ULV (Ultra Low Volume) airless platform instead of electrostatic



Kills up to 99.99% of viruses, bacteria and pathogens when used in conjunction with EPA-registered disinfectants.

New HX Pro Plus Model to be released in late July

New design for dental and medical industry and automotive sector are also being targeted

To see an expanded version of this release, visit our website. www.hygienica.net.

ABOUT HYGIENICA

HYGIENICA is a San Diego-based maker of industry-leading disinfecting technology. Our mission is to build technology to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, and deliver that technology to facility professionals in a timely, convenient manner. https://hygienica.net/

SOURCE HYGIENICA