COVID-era Philanthropy Design by St. Petersburg-based Tech Company

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EffectiveAgents.com has forged partnerships with several nonprofit organizations, offering a percentage of real estate transaction proceeds to fund various programs with these partners. In the wake of COVID-19, donations to causes such as disaster recovery, cancer treatments and research, and affordable housing have reduced dramatically. Therefore, EffectiveAgents.com has developed a system that leverages donations, increasing resources in a way that is sustainable and easily duplicated.

"The American Red Cross, known for its disaster recovery efforts, is funneling these donations raised through EffectiveAgents.com directly to its Home Fire Campaign, helping to keep homes and families safe. As a part of this initiative, they even provide free installation of smoke alarms in the homes of our most at-risk populations along with many other services. Through this partnership, we intend to strengthen home safety and help those impacted by fires with needed recovery services," said Kevin Stuteville, founder of EffectiveAgents.com.

The Home Fire Campaign has had an enormous impact on homes and families across the United States, and donations are well-utilized. As of October 2020, the Home Fire Campaign has made the following national impacts: 796 lives saved; 893,192 households made safer; and 2,159,459 smoke alarms installed.

This partnership with the local American Cancer Society chapter has deep personal meaning for Stuteville as the seed idea for the company emerged from his stepfather's battle with cancer, and his mother needing to sell her home quickly in the middle of the mortgage crisis of 2009. Stuteville went to work analyzing Realtor® performance statistics to sell his mom's home. This emerged into the data-driven algorithm, refined over the years, into what the company uses today.

EffectiveAgents.com uses its complex, proprietary algorithm, which analyzes millions of real estate agents across the US, distilling that down to the top 1% to select an agent with the greatest probability of producing the right results for buyers and sellers across the nation. The agents selected by EffectiveAgents.com have been thoroughly vetted and have repeatedly shown themselves to be the most successful agents in a given market.

"We're thrilled to have the support of EffectiveAgents.com to help us in the fight against cancer," said Brant Woodward, American Cancer Society Southeast Region executive vice president. "We can't and won't allow progress in cancer research, programs and services to be put on hold because of COVID-19. At risk are more and better treatments and discoveries that will improve and save lives."

Habitat for Humanity is another organization that EffectiveAgents.com has partnered with to leverage its new platform to generate additional donation revenue.

"The unintended consequence of a booming real estate market is that many families have been left behind. Through our partnership with our local Habitat for Humanity, we intend to help bring some balance to our local market and serve those who are experiencing housing insecurity," said Kevin Stuteville, founder of EffectiveAgents.com. "Balance equals relief."

"At Habitat, we are grateful for EffectiveAgents.com supporting our mission in a mutually beneficial way through this partnership. Together, we can create a world where everyone has a decent place to live," said Mike Sutton, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties.

"This is a philanthropic model that we are weaving into the fabric of our company that provides greater support and will provide sustainable funding to important causes. We wanted to do something more than just writing out checks at the end of the year for corporate tax write offs," said Stuteville.

He insisted that the launch of their nonprofit partnerships begin by focusing on organizations in the company's local community of Tampa Bay, Florida, and they are now expanding to national partnerships. For more information on nonprofit partnership opportunities, please contact: [email protected]

