COVID Report: Anger Rising, Economy Tops List of Concerns

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to COVID-19 many have lost jobs, and those who remain are experiencing additional personal and work pressures. The Myers-Briggs Company today released results of a survey titled The Covid-19 Crisis: Personality and Perception that sheds light on how people are coping. It provides a unique look at how stress, anxiety and concerns are influenced by personality type.

The economy emerged as the top concern, with 81% 'somewhat' or 'very' concerned about going into a recession. However, responses also suggest that worries about the pandemic may be more negative than day-to-day experience. The study found that:

Women, remote workers, and those with a Myers-Briggs Type Indicator ® (MBTI ® ) Feeling preference were significantly more likely to feel survivor's guilt at their job.

(MBTI ) Feeling preference were significantly more likely to feel survivor's guilt at their job. Those with MBTI type ENFJ, INFJ, INFP, and ISFJ were most likely to feel survivor's guilt when others had lost their jobs.

Younger workers tended to see the situation more negatively.

Senior staff expressed higher levels of stress and greater concerns about COVID-19.

The level of anger may be increasing over time. Those who completed the survey more recently were more frustrated or angry than earlier respondents.

Remote workers saw their situation more positively than non-remote workers

For remote workers, the most endorsed statements included "I enjoy having the flexibility to work when I want" and "I enjoy working from home". By contrast, non-remote workers agreed most with statements like "I'm worried about my friends and family" and "I'm worried about my co-workers."

MBTI Personality Type: Feeling, Sensing types have more negative views

Those with a Feeling preference tended to have more negative views than those with a Thinking preference, reporting:

Significantly more concern about motivation, stress, productivity while working remotely, managing conflict, and their relationship with their spouse or partner.

Significantly less positivity about working from home, seeing themselves as more stressed, less motivated and engaged, and less enthusiastic about virtual apps

More difficulty remaining focused, and more concern about becoming too isolated

Those with preferences for Sensing were generally less enthusiastic about working from home, and significantly more concerned about managing motivation, having children at home for an extended period, and managing stress.

For the full report, visit https://bit.ly/COVID19-MBTIreport .

