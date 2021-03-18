COVID Vaccination 'Outbound Dialer' Scheduling Technology Now in Spanish

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shot-Line, St. Luke's over-the-phone vaccination scheduling system, is now in Spanish too – facilitating and expediting outreach to Spanish speakers who have yet to register for a COVID vaccine appointment.

This unique outbound-dialing system, developed by and exclusively for St. Luke's University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pa., enables those whose preferred language is Spanish to self-schedule their appointments over the phone in less than three minutes.

Here's how it works: St. Luke's patients over age 65 who have previously indicated Spanish as their preferred language may receive a call on the phone number listed on their St. Luke's patient records. During the call from 1-866-785-8537, an automated voice recording will ask if the patient would like to receive the vaccine.

Additionally, St. Luke's Shot-Line was recently upgraded to allow users to explore all available time slots, three at a time, as well as to choose from various locations. This outbound-dialing system eliminates the need for people to call and wait on hold to schedule a vaccine.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for all of our patients who are eligible for the vaccine to get it," said Shishir Singh, Director of Development, Information Technology.

"With Shot-Line, we are able to dial up to 25 people per minute," Singh said. "It's a much better user experience – no waiting on hold, no waiting for a call back. Our only limitation continues to be vaccine availability."

System developed internally

Singh and other members of the St. Luke's Information Technology Department developed Shot-Line's automated scheduling system internally. The technology was piloted in English with a small number of patients earlier this year and has since been steadily refined and expanded to more and more patients.

About St. Luke's

Founded in 1872, St. Luke's University Health Network is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 16,000 employees providing services at 12 hospitals and 300 outpatient sites. With annual net revenue in excess of $2.5 billion, the Network's service area includes 11 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke's is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania.

