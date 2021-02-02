COVID Vaccine Distribution Under New Management: Live Expert Panel For February 4, 2pm ET

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --



Topic: Experts will discuss and take questions on COVID-19 vaccine distribution under the new Biden Administration.

Journalists and editors are invited to attend this live virtual event and ask questions either on camera or we can relay your questions to the panelists. Register to attend and receive the on-demand recording after the session is concluded.

Who:

Dr. Kelvin Lee - Director of USA Manufacturing's National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) and Gore Professor of Chemical Biomolecular Engineering at University of Delaware.

Dr. Angela K. Shen, ScD, MPH - Visiting Research Scientist at the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, retired Captain in the US Public Health Services, and a public health consultant.

Dr. William P McKinney, MD - Professor and Associate Dean. Acting Chair, Dept. of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences at University of Louisville & and member of the Louisville Metro Vaccination Task Force assembled by Mayor Greg Fischer.

When: February 4, 2PM-3PM ET

Where: Newswise Live Zoom Room

PLEASE REGISTER HERE TO ATTEND

This live event will also be recorded and transcribed for use by media and communicators after it is concluded. All registered participants will receive a copy of the transcript, so even if you can't make this event, we recommend you register.

***

Newswise is expert source for journalists where you can find the latest science research news articles, medical research news articles, and multimedia added everyday, around the clock from hundreds of premier institutions and universities.

As a professional journalist, you can register with Newswise for free in order to access updated EMBARGOED news and contact information.

Register here to apply for a Press Pass

Newswise can provide you with…

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise(TM). For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

SOURCE Newswise