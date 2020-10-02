Coway Elevates Small Living Spaces with its Newest Minimalist Air Purifier, the Airmega 150

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coway , a Korean company known for creating premium health-minded technologies, launched the Coway Airmega 150 , the most compact smart air purifier unit yet of its collection, packed with pollution sensors and eco-friendly cleaning features. The new, minimalist model is designed to fit seamlessly into small living spaces and complement any home decor with color options in Sage Green and Dove White.

At $189.99, the Airmega 150 is also Coway's most budget-friendly model, without compromising high-quality cleaning functions for its minimalist aesthetic or price. The product is designed to minimize the internal space as much as possible, making its body compact and only marginally bigger than the filters inside it.

Using advanced multi-stage, self-managed filtration with a long-life Green True HEPA filter, the air purifier eliminates 99.97% of particulates as small as 0.3 micron, including dust, pollen and smoke particles from your space. The system's pollution sensor communicates air quality automatically and in real-time through colored LED lights that show how clean the air is every minute of the day.

The Airmega 150's new design also simplifies filter maintenance with an easy-to-remove, washable pre-filter. Cleaning the unit is as easy as sliding out the pre-filter, washing and letting it hang dry.

The Coway Airmega 150 offers additional convenient features such as:

Powerful 3-stage filtration system

Automatic air speed control with three fan speeds

Real-time air quality and filter replacement indicators

Room size: 214 sq. ft, almost double the average apartment bedroom size

Compact size without losing efficacy (Dimensions: 13.4 x 6.5 x 18.5 inches)

Like the other purifiers in Coway's collection, this air purifier can help alleviate asthma and allergy symptoms, filter dander from pets and ease exposure to secondhand smoke. The Airmega 150 is capable of generating and maintaining pure air in rooms up to 214 square feet, great for small, urban apartments and one room coverage.

The Coway Airmega 150 is immediately available in Sage Green and Dove White at www.cowaymega.com. Units in Peony Pink coming soon.

About Coway

Coway, the company behind the "mega" line of home health products—Airmega, Bidetmega and Aquamega—has a healthy obsession with helping people live longer, healthier lives. Our obsession began in Korea in 1989. Today, Coway is proud to bring our award-winning products and home health expertise to the US with Coway Airmega air purifiers, Coway Bidetmega for bathrooms and Coway Aquamega water purifiers. Since our founding, Coway has become a global leader in intensive research, engineering and innovation, amassing over 4,709 intellectual property rights in all. So, whether researching over 100 million data points to document air quality, conducting hundreds of tests to create the perfect seat for everybody shape or employing twenty-six certified water sommeliers, when we say we're obsessed with health, we mean it. For more, visit www.cowaymega.com .

SOURCE Coway USA

