Cowbell Cyber Launches Partner Program to Provide Policyholders with Closed-Loop Risk Management

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced Cowbell Connect , its partner program which arms policyholders with comprehensive, closed-looped risk management. Cowbell Connect combines a wealth of expertise and resources from a variety of partners to address one of today's biggest threats to businesses: cyber incidents.

Partnerships have always been integral to Cowbell's ability to rapidly build innovative cyber insurance programs that close the insurability gap for policyholders and bring speed, simplicity and flexibility to policyholders and insurance distribution. Cowbell Connect reinforces Cowbell's closed-loop approach to cyber risk management by bundling cyber coverage with risk assessment, quantification, and mitigation as well as pre- and post-breach services.

"The complex worlds of cybersecurity and insurance have traditionally operated in silos. Cowbell Cyber brings the two worlds together to make it easy for policyholders to understand where they stand against today's biggest cyber threats," said Isabelle Dumont, Vice President of Market Engagement at Cowbell Cyber. "Cowbell Connect brings together the richest partner ecosystem made up of partners and experts to enable closed-loop risk management from identification, quantification, remediation and financial protection."

Cowbell Connect partners range from data aggregators, cybersecurity vendors and service providers to digital aggregators and risk mitigation services:

Data Aggregators that contribute to Cowbell's ability to continuously assess risk. This includes Advisen , Dun & Bradstreet, DarkOwl which are augmenting Cowbell's own proprietary attack surface monitoring scanners.

that contribute to Cowbell's ability to continuously assess risk. This includes , Dun & Bradstreet, which are augmenting Cowbell's own proprietary attack surface monitoring scanners. Cloud Providers that manage a significant infrastructure footprint for their clients such as email, collaboration tools, application services and computing capacity. This includes Microsoft 365, Azure, AWS and Google. Cowbell integrates with these partners through APIs to bring deep, timely cyber risk insights to policyholders and recommendations on how to improve their risk profile.

that manage a significant infrastructure footprint for their clients such as email, collaboration tools, application services and computing capacity. This includes Microsoft 365, Azure, AWS and Google. Cowbell integrates with these partners through APIs to bring deep, timely cyber risk insights to policyholders and recommendations on how to improve their risk profile. Cybersecurity Platforms that manage and monitor specific aspects of a business security. This includes Qualys for vulnerability, compliance and container security; Safeguard for providing security and compliance to social media, collaboration and chat communication channels; and Security Studio for MSSPs.

that manage and monitor specific aspects of a business security. This includes Qualys for vulnerability, compliance and container security; Safeguard for providing security and compliance to social media, collaboration and chat communication channels; and Security Studio for MSSPs. Training Providers , such as Wizer, that bring on-going security awareness training to insureds' employees and building the first line of defense against phishing email and ransomware attacks.

, such as Wizer, that bring on-going security awareness training to insureds' employees and building the first line of defense against phishing email and ransomware attacks. Managed Service Providers that handle security for many businesses in the form of consulting services, managed services, or outsourcing.

that handle security for many businesses in the form of consulting services, managed services, or outsourcing. Incident Response Services that are part of our claim panels and bring expertise on ransomware incidents, forensic, legal and recovery activities in the aftermath of an incident.

that are part of our claim panels and bring expertise on ransomware incidents, forensic, legal and recovery activities in the aftermath of an incident. Digital Platforms and Ecosystems: Cowbell integrates bidirectionally with a host of channels, platforms and ecosystems including reinsurers, brokers and agents, aggregators, and networks.

Cowbell integrates bidirectionally with a host of channels, platforms and ecosystems including reinsurers, brokers and agents, aggregators, and networks. Industry Associations including Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIAB), the Insurance Agency Owners Alliance (IOAO), the Insurance Connector, and the Stay Safe Online program.

"Businesses need a 360-degree view of their cyber risk that is continuously updated and includes vulnerabilities, cloud threats, and compliance gaps," said Karun Malik, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Channel Development, Qualys. "We are pleased to be working with Cowbell Cyber to provide cyber insurance applicants and policyholders with risk insights that allow them to keep their business safe and mitigate risks prior to an incident."

"Cyber incidents such as ransomware, or other attacks, can be a life or death experience for businesses. Timely handling of such attacks by an experienced breach coach is paramount," said John Mullen from Mullen Coughlin. "We welcome the opportunity to assist Cowbell's policyholders with a ransomware hotline and collaborate with Cowbell Cyber on incident response."

"The strategic alignment between SafeGuard Cyber and Cowbell Cyber is a win for customers seeking to mitigate risks and protect themselves against advanced digital threats," said SafeGuard Cyber VP of Strategic Partnerships, Karen Kukoda. "Our partnership is a great example of preventative security technology augmenting cyber insurance to deliver superior protection."

