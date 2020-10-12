Coworking Giant Office Evolution Set to Develop Location in Cincinnati

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Evolution, the nation's largest coworking franchisor known for its network of locally owned, close-to-home coworking spaces, is continuing its Ohio expansion by awarding the brand's first Cincinnati area development deal. The new Office Evolution location in Cincinnati will offer private offices, conference rooms, and shared workspace for small- to medium-sized businesses and employees of larger corporations who are working remotely.

This new location will be owned and operated by Cincinnati residents Jennifer and Brian Evans. The Evans are eyeing sites in Blue Ash, and the northeast suburbs, among other areas in the greater Cincinnati area. The brand's first Cincinnati location will join three existing locations in the greater Columbus metro area.

"Jennifer and I live and work in greater Cincinnati. We know that small business thrives here, and we know first-hand that now more than ever, these business owners need a place to work that is close-to-home, safe and affordable. Office Evolution provides us with the perfect offering to fulfill the needs of this growing segment," said Brian. "After meeting the Office Evolution team, and learning about the depth of their experience in the world of coworking and franchising, we knew immediately that it was a business concept we wanted to be involved in. Both the market and opportunity are ripe for success."

Office Evolution's steady growth is fueled by the increased demand for flexible, close-to-home coworking office space. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses of all sizes are pivoting away from expensive real estate in densely packed cities and are turning towards flexible workspace close-to-home as a solution to the traditional office setting. As employers realize that remote working is resulting in more productive employees, businesses are tapping in to coworking spaces to provide employees with a safe and collaborative environment that is closer to home.

"Covid-19 continues to transform where and how people work," said Office Evolution Chief Marketing and Development Officer Andrea Pirrotti-Dranchak. "Small business and remote workers are fleeing city centers in a quest for workspace that is close to home, easy to access, and safe. We offer just that across our growing network of 72 locations across the nation. I was immediately impressed with Brian and Jennifer, who are the perfect team to expand our presence in Cincinnati. Their entrepreneurial spirit and desire to make a difference in other's journeys, is right in line with our commitment to inspire our community of Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers."

Since the start of Covid-19, Office Evolution has been open and providing members with a clean and safe environment to get work done and drive their businesses forward. Office Evolution's commitment to business continuity for its members has helped forge a strong sense of loyalty from its members.

To learn more about Office Evolution, visit: https://www.officeevolution.com/

About Office Evolution

Founded in 2003 and franchising since 2012, the Colorado-based company is the largest and fastest growing coworking franchisor in the United States. Office Evolution has more than 70 locations open, 140 units sold in markets across the country and is poised for further growth as the demand for affordable and safe, workspace close-to-home continues to rise. On any given day Office Evolution provides inspiration to a network of Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers across the nation. Office Evolution continues to lead the workplace transformation that is projected to see nearly 30 percent of all office space become shared office space by 2030, according to a JLL report. Office Evolution is currently operating in 25 states across the nation. For more information about Office Evolution, please visit https://www.officeevolution.com/.

SOURCE Office Evolution