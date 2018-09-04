Cox & Kings Wins Big at the 25th Annual World Travel Awards

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738578/Cox_Kings_WTA_2018.jpg )





The gala awards ceremony was held at InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong and attended by the luminaries of the travel industry from across the world.

Peter Kerkar, Group CEO, Cox & Kings, stated, "It is a proud moment for all of us here as these awards have been voted by peers in the industry. We owe our success to the staff who have crafted wonderful journeys for our customers and help us reach many a milestone."

Cox & Kings has been a consistent winner at the World Travel Awards since years. The title of Asia's Leading Luxury Tour Operator was bagged for the 4th consecutive time this year. It won India's Leading Tour Operator for the 5th time and India's Leading Travel Agency for the 6th consecutive time.

World Travel Awards (WTA) was established to seek out and reward the very best travel organisations in the world - those brands pushing the boundaries of excellence and implementing ground-breaking ideas. It has been acclaimed as the Oscars of the Travel Industry. Each World Travel Awards Gala Ceremony offers unrivalled networking opportunities to members of the travel and tourism industry.

About Cox & Kings Ltd: (BSE: 533144 | NSE: COX&KINGS)

Cox & Kings Ltd. ('C&K') is a leading leisure and education travel group with operations in 22 countries across four continents. It is one of the most experienced travel companies in the world, having been in operation since 1758. Headquartered in India, C&K has over the last three decades transformed itself into a diversified, multinational travel conglomerate with a focus on the new-age global consumer.

C&K operates in three key verticals; Leisure, Education, Hybrid Hotels.

SOURCE Cox & Kings Ltd