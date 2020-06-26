Cox Automotive Forecast: Auto Sales to Drop 24.2% in First Half of 2020

ATLANTA, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID virus and the resulting economic recession continue to negatively impact the auto industry, but June is expected to be another small step "back to normal." According to a forecast released today by Cox Automotive, the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of auto sales in June will finish at 12.6 million, down significantly from last year's 17.2 million pace, but up from May's 12.2 million level. Sales volume in June is expected to be down by 30% compared to last year.

While sales volume in the first half of 2020 is forecast to drop 24.2% compared to the same period in 2019, there are signs that auto sales continue to track in a positive direction, although the pace of recovery is expected to slow in June and the weeks ahead as a number of factors may keep buyers away.

According to Cox Automotive Senior Economist Charlie Chesbrough: "The auto market will have some major obstacles over the summer that will slow the V-shaped rebound we had all hoped for. Available inventory is likely becoming a drag on sales, and some pull-ahead demand may have occurred in previous months as a result of all the aggressive 0% financing offers, particularly those directed at pickup buyers."

This current crisis is unique for many reasons. In previous recessions, demand falls while factories continue to operate, resulting in an over-supply of vehicles. This generally leads to large incentives from OEMs in order to drive demand from lower prices. However, during this crisis, factories shut down at the same time that consumers pulled back. As states began to reopen, buyers started coming back to the market – more quickly than many had anticipated – but factories have struggled to get back to pre-COVID levels.

Inventory levels, as a result, have been drawn down and in many markets there's limited supply. This may mean buyers will not find the products they want in the right color or trim package. Some will buy anyway, but many will decide to wait or buy somewhere else. This supply constrain will likely hold back the recovery pace through the summer or until factories, supply chains and dealerships can all get themselves back to normal when it comes to available inventory.

Further, recent research by Cox Automotive notes that approximately one-third of purchase intenders in mid-June were indicating they'd delay their purchases, driven by general uncertainty in the market, civil unrest and continued unemployment concerns. That means fewer shoppers, fewer buyers and, as Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke noted in a presentation this week, the industry is facing the potential for a "Cruel Summer" for automotive sales. The recent increase in COVID-19 cases in large states including California, Florida and Texas is a particular concern for the industry.

June 2020 Sales Forecast Highlights

New light-vehicle sales are forecast to fall to 1,070,000 units, down nearly 30% compared to June 2019 . Sales are expected to fall 40,000 units or nearly 4% compared to last month.

. Sales are expected to fall 40,000 units or nearly 4% compared to last month. The SAAR in June 2020 is estimated to be 12.6 million, far below last year's 17.2 million level, but an improvement from last month's 12.2 million pace.

June 2020 Forecast



Sales Forecast1

June 2019 June 2020 YOY% Q2 2019 Q2 2020 QOQ% H1 2019 H1 2020 First-

Half% GM 253,000* 175,000 -31.0% 744,316 488,774 -34.3% 1,409,321 1,105,206 -21.6% Ford 218,000* 150,000 -31.4% 644,498 424,366 -34.2% 1,231,454 938,980 -23.8% Toyota 202,352 155,000 -23.4% 608,392 404,749 -33.5% 1,152,108 900,496 -21.8% FCA 206,000* 135,000 -34.5% 597,685 362,291 -39.4% 1,096,040 809,059 -26.2% Honda 135,901 110,000 -19.1% 407,208 288,728 -29.1% 776,995 587,513 -24.4% Hyundai Kia 122,507 105,000 -14.3% 359,413 276,265 -23.1% 648,111 549,040 -15.3% Nissan 123,504 70,000 -43.3% 351,185 181,352 -48.4% 717,036 438,958 -38.8% Subaru 61,512 50,000 -18.7% 182,772 132,608 -27.4% 339,526 263,199 -22.5% VW 56,339 40,000 -29.0% 167,294 109,831 -34.3% 316,305 238,267 -24.7% Mazda 22,828 20,000 -12.4% 67,722 55,873 -17.5% 138,555 123,543 -10.8% Daimler 29,275 18,000 -38.5% 85,039 50,236 -40.9% 163,917 119,006 -27.4% BMW 34,862 17,000 -51.2% 91,230 45,208 -50.4% 174,023 109,900 -36.8% Tesla 25,700 10,000 -61.1% 53,975 24,350 -54.9% 83,875 80,550 -4.0% Mitsubishi 12,317 4,000 -67.5% 29,030 10,902 -62.4% 71,100 46,465 -34.6% Tata 8,485 5,000 -41.1% 27,155 15,272 -43.8% 62,405 44,604 -28.5% Volvo 9,934 6,000 -39.6% 28,062 18,866 -32.8% 50,120 38,351 -23.5% Grand Total2 1,523,786 1,070,000 -29.8% 4,444,976 2,889,671 -35.0% 8,430,891 6,393,137 -24.2%



1 June 2020 Cox Automotive Industry Insights Forecast; all historical data from OEM sales announcements 2 Total includes brands not shown * GM and Ford monthly sales are estimated



Sales Forecast1 Market Share Segment Jun-20 Jun-19 May-20 YOY% MOM% Jun-20 May-20 MOM Mid-Size SUV/Crossover 180,000 229,583 195,459 -21.6% -7.9% 16.8% 17.6% -0.8% Full-Size Pickup Truck 170,000 227,748 183,148 -25.4% -7.2% 15.9% 16.5% -0.6% Compact Car 85,000 142,778 87,051 -40.5% -2.4% 7.9% 7.8% 0.1% Mid-Size Car 75,000 123,037 74,425 -39.0% 0.8% 7.0% 6.7% 0.3% Compact SUV/Crossover 60,000 73,482 70,084 -18.3% -14.4% 5.6% 6.3% -0.7% Grand Total2 1,070,000 1,523,786 1,110,609 -29.8% -3.7%









1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data 2 Total includes segments not shown

All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate.

