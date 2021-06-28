Cox Automotive June Forecast: Tight Inventory, High Prices Slow New-Vehicle Sales

June U.S. new-vehicle sales are expected to show a healthy pace but one that is slowing after a frenzied buying season. Tweet this

Sales volume in June is predicted to show a 24% gain over last year, a solid result but lower than the monthly gains seen earlier this spring. Volume is expected to decline nearly 200,000 units from May, a drop driven in part by one less selling day and no big holiday weekends to drive more sales.

"While new-vehicle sales volume in the first half of 2021 is healthy—and on par with the first half of 2019—the market could be stronger if not for the lack of available supply," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist, Cox Automotive. "Concern about the supply situation really cannot be overstated as we are in untested territory for the market."

According to a Cox Automotive analysis of vAuto Available Inventory data, new-vehicle inventory was historically low at the beginning of June, running 43% behind levels for the same period in 2020 and 54% below the same timeframe in 2019.

Production halts last spring due to COVID-19 left the industry with limited inventory to start 2021. Since then, supply chain disruptions have made the issue worse. While not all manufacturers are dealing with the same level of supply constraint, nearly all have lower-than-normal supply. Tight supply, in turn, has allowed manufacturers to reduce incentives, which means buyers will have a harder time making a more favorable deal. According to a recent analysis by Kelley Blue Book, the average new-vehicle incentive has dropped to a near-10-year low.

June 2021 Sales Forecast Highlights

New light-vehicle sales are forecast to reach 1.35 million units, up nearly 24% higher compared to June 2020 .

. Sales volume is expected to fall nearly 200,000 compared to May, or 12.7%.

The sales pace of 16.4 million is forecast to be well above last year's COVID-19 impacted 13.0 million level, but a drop from May's strong 17.0 million pace.

June 2021 New-Vehicle Sales Forecast



Sales Forecast1 Market Share

Segment Jun-21 Jun-20 May-21 YOY% MOM% Jun-21 May-21 MOM

Mid-Size Car 100,000 70,004 110,104 42.8% -9.2% 7.2% 6.9% 0.3%

Compact Car 125,000 83,159 138,228 50.3% -9.6% 9.0% 8.7% 0.3%

Compact SUV/Crossover 220,000 197,089 258,155 11.6% -14.8% 15.9% 16.3% -0.4%

Full-Size Pickup Truck 170,000 171,746 203,730 -1.0% -16.6% 12.3% 12.8% -0.6%

Mid-Size SUV/Crossover 230,000 190,656 268,292 20.6% -14.3% 16.6% 16.9% -0.3%

Grand Total2 1,385,000 1,117,654 1,585,989 23.9% -12.7%











1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data 2 Total includes segments not shown

All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate.

First Half 2021 New-Vehicle Sales Forecast



Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Versus

2019 Versus

2020

H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2021 Versus

2019 Versus

2020

H1 2019

Share H1 2020

Share H1 2021

Share

GM 744,316 489,264 700,978 -5.8% 43.3%

1,409,321 1,105,696 1,340,384 -4.9% 21.2%

16.7% 17.1% 15.9%

Toyota 608,392 398,029 698,838 14.9% 75.6%

1,152,108 893,776 1,301,904 13.0% 45.7%

13.7% 13.8% 15.5%

Ford 644,498 432,317 519,007 -19.5% 20.1%

1,231,454 946,931 1,036,718 -15.8% 9.5%

14.6% 14.7% 12.3%

Stellantis 597,685 367,086 504,683 -15.6% 37.5%

1,096,040 813,854 974,334 -11.1% 19.7%

13.0% 12.6% 11.6%

Honda 407,208 293,502 483,758 18.8% 64.8%

776,995 592,286 830,849 6.9% 40.3%

9.2% 9.2% 9.9%

Hyundai 359,413 270,699 471,769 31.3% 74.3%

648,111 543,474 806,671 24.5% 48.4%

7.7% 8.4% 9.6%

Nissan/Mits 380,215 189,525 327,280 -13.9% 72.7%

788,136 482,694 641,064 -18.7% 32.8%

9.3% 7.5% 7.6%

Volkswagen 167,294 116,968 208,896 24.9% 78.6%

316,305 245,404 371,965 17.6% 51.6%

3.8% 3.8% 4.4%

Subaru 182,772 136,523 171,192 -6.3% 25.4%

339,526 267,114 331,618 -2.3% 24.1%

4.0% 4.1% 3.9%

Mazda 67,722 61,199 106,396 57.1% 73.9%

138,555 128,869 189,654 36.9% 47.2%

1.6% 2.0% 2.3%

BMW 91,230 56,245 103,278 13.2% 83.6%

174,023 120,937 180,996 4.0% 49.7%

2.1% 1.9% 2.1%

Daimler 84,774 70,221 78,231 -7.7% 11.4%

163,421 145,487 168,146 2.9% 15.6%

1.9% 2.3% 2.0%

Telsa 53,975 25,500 65,880 22.1% 158.4%

83,875 81,700 135,180 61.2% 65.5%

1.0% 1.3% 1.6%

Volvo 28,062 23,770 35,207 25.5% 48.1%

50,120 43,255 62,446 24.6% 44.4%

0.6% 0.7% 0.7%

Tata 27,155 18,850 25,849 -4.8% 37.1%

62,405 44,279 53,799 -13.8% 21.5%

0.7% 0.7% 0.6%

Nation 4,444,711 2,949,698 4,501,243 1.3% 52.6%

8,430,395 6,455,756 8,425,729 -0.1% 30.5%

100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

SOURCE Cox Automotive

