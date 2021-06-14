Cox Automotive Names Michele Parks Chief People Officer

"I'm excited that Michele chose to join us because I believe she's the right leader to continue the evolution of the team," said Rowley. "She'll ensure that the team's vision and capabilities continue to keep pace with our fast-moving business, which will be especially important as we continue implementing our strategic growth plan."

Previously, Parks served as senior vice president of HR service delivery at Cox Communications. Parks has been a key leader in COVID-related employee support efforts across the enterprise over the last 15 months and has years of expertise in employee relations, service delivery, executive development, talent management, EEOC & compliance, and recruitment. Parks came to Cox in 2006 with experience from Walt Disney World Resorts and Charter Communications. She holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources certification in HR management.

