Cox Automotive October Forecast: U.S. Auto Sales Achieve Sixth Straight Month of Growth

The U.S. auto sales pace is expected to rise for the sixth straight month, according to the Cox Automotive forecast.

The tight inventory situation, which was most severe earlier in the summer when factories were still reopening, is now moderating and sales have followed. Production should be less of a hurdle now with factories operating close to pre-pandemic levels.

The economic recovery is also continuing to show modest improvements, so there is little reason to expect that the vehicle market will make a substantial change in its current recovery path in the coming months. However, there remain many risks that could hold back sales, including a second COVID-19 wave, a second dip in the economy, and next week's election, with potential disruptions that could occur as a result.

Seasonal adjustments are impacting the SAAR this month. There are 28 selling days this October, one more selling day compared to last October, and three more selling days compared to September. The additional days should result in higher sales volume within the month, and the SAAR is adjusted accordingly. The adjusted change for the SAAR results in a market down about 2% from last year.

October 2020 Sales Highlights and New Full-Year 2020 Forecast

New vehicle sales are forecast to rise to 1.36 million units, up 1.7% compared to October 2019 . When compared to last month, sales are expected to increase around 25,000 units, or nearly 1.9%.

. When compared to last month, sales are expected to increase around 25,000 units, or nearly 1.9%. The SAAR in October 2020 is estimated to be 16.4 million, below last year's 16.8 million level, but a modest gain on last month, and continuing the recovery since April's bottom to six months of continuous increases.

is estimated to be 16.4 million, below last year's 16.8 million level, but a modest gain on last month, and continuing the recovery since April's bottom to six months of continuous increases. The Cox Automotive full-year sales forecast has been updated to 14.3 million units, down 16% from 2019. New retail will perform better than fleet, down 9%, while fleet is forecast to come in near 1.9 million, down 42%.

October 2020 Sales Forecast



Sales Forecast1 Market Share

Segment Oct-20 Oct-19 Sep-20 YOY% MOM% Oct-20 Sep-20 MOM

Mid-Size SUV/Crossover 235,000 211,693 229,862 11.0% 2.2% 17.3% 17.2% 0.1%

Full-Size Pickup Truck 225,000 204,352 216,154 10.1% 4.1% 16.5% 16.2% 0.3%

Mid-Size Car 100,000 96,107 101,705 4.1% -1.7% 7.4% 7.6% -0.3%

Compact Car 90,000 109,010 89,114 -17.4% 1.0% 6.6% 6.7% -0.1%

Compact SUV/Crossover 85,000 70,934 85,015 19.8% 0.0% 6.3% 6.4% -0.1%

Grand Total2 1,360,000 1,337,135 1,334,766 1.7% 1.9%











1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data 2 Total includes segments not shown

All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate.

