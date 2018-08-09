Cox Business Acquires RapidScale

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Business, the commercial division of Cox Communications, today announced its acquisition of RapidScale, a leading managed and hybrid managed cloud services provider that delivers secure and reliable cloud solutions to businesses of all sizes.

The acquisition immediately enhances Cox Business' managed services portfolio by combining transport and connectivity with RapidScale's managed and hybrid managed cloud offerings. The new, strengthened connected cloud platform delivers a wide range of technology to help businesses improve productivity and reduce IT expenditures. RapidScale's managed cloud solutions, including desktop, server, mail, backup and recovery, provide the most reliable, innovative and secure services that complement any organization's IT efforts.

"Businesses today need a true technology partner to deliver innovation that helps them transform operations, better engage with customers and remain competitive," said Steve Rowley, executive vice president, Cox Business. "Adding RapidScale to the Cox family, grows our business in a strategic manner by improving our cloud platform and enhances our value to business customers, regardless of size or vertical market."

"Joining Cox is an opportunity to continue to innovate and expand our existing products meet businesses IT needs both today and, in the future," said Randy Jeter, co-founder and chief executive officer, RapidScale. "Cox and RapidScale share a commitment to delivering leading technologies with second-to-none customer service."

Cox was the first national cable operator to provide telecom services for businesses, starting in 1993, and has grown this segment to more than $2 billion in annual revenue. The Cox Business portfolio has been strengthened beyond core business telecom offers with several recent strategic investments, acquisitions and new capabilities including Blueprint RF, Unite Private Networks, Trapollo, Hospitality Network and Cox Business Security Solutions.

As a global managed cloud services provider, RapidScale enables businesses to simplify their IT operations and benefit from enterprise-level technology with a suite of cloud solutions and services.

RapidScale has recently been honored with several prestigious awards and recognitions, including CRN's 2018 Coolest Cloud Vendor list, Silicon Review Magazine's 50 Best Workplaces of the Year 2017, CRN's 2017 Next-Gen 250 list, and 2016 Citrix Top Innovator for Enablement and Growth.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Cox Communications:

Cox Communications is a broadband communications and entertainment company, providing advanced digital video, Internet, telephone and home security and automation services over its own nationwide IP network. The third-largest U.S. cable company, Cox serves approximately 6 million residences and businesses. Cox Business is a facilities-based provider of voice, video and data solutions for commercial customers, and Cox Media is a full-service provider of national and local cable spot and digital media advertising. Cox is known for its pioneering efforts in broadband, voice and commercial services, industry-leading customer care and its outstanding workplaces. For eight years, Cox has been recognized as the top operator for women by Women in Cable Telecommunications; Cox has ranked among DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity 13 times. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at www.cox.com and www.coxmedia.com.

