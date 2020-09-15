Cox Enterprises Announces New Vice President of Risk Management

Markley most recently held the position of Chief Financial Officer for the Cox Family Office. He replaces Don Stryszko, who is retiring at the end of 2020 after a distinguished 34-year career with Cox.

"George's vast experience working on critical issues with teams across both Cox Enterprises and its divisions uniquely positions him to thrive in this role," said Maria Friedman, senior vice president, Tax and Treasury Services, Cox Enterprises. "In the highest-ranking insurance and risk management position in the company, his leadership and vision will be particularly important in guiding our mission and strategic goals while complying with state and federal standards."

A graduate of Southern Methodist University, Markley began his career with KPMG in California in 1991, joining the CEI Corporate Tax Department in 1995. He held various roles in Corporate Tax, working closely with Cox businesses and supporting several acquisitions and transactions through 2006, eventually becoming a Director of Tax.

He also held key leadership roles both at CEI and CCI from 2006-2017, including working as Director of Operating Taxes at CCI and working at CEI as the Assistant VP of Tax.

In 2019, George became CFO of the Cox Family Office, modifying the organizational structure to improve services. George's work across the organization's businesses and functions have allowed him to build key relationships vital to Cox's success.

"I've been fortunate to work in a variety of roles across multiple company divisions and functions," Markley said. "I look forward to leveraging that knowledge and those relationships and continuing the great work of my predecessors in this vital area."

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and health care. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $21 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.

