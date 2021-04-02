Cox Enterprises Names Patrick Waite as Vice President of Audit Services

Most recently, Waite served as Cox Communications vice president of supply chain operations, planning, and logistics where he had overall responsibility to develop and execute the fulfillment of all supply chain needs. In 2020, Waite's team was also instrumental in distributing equipment required to keep employees safe. Previously, he was the executive director of process improvement in Cox Communications Operations.

"Patrick's more than 20 years of experience in global process improvement will bring a well-rounded perspective to this role," said Lacey Lewis, senior vice president of finance for Cox Enterprises. "We're excited to welcome him to the team as he continues to leverage his expertise to help his colleagues, employees and customers be successful."

Before joining Cox, Waite held numerous transformation roles within Fortune 1000 companies, including EY, Linde, CHEP and AGCO.

Waite is a certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt and earned his MBA from the University of Florida and his bachelor's from Miami University. Outside of work, Waite enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters as well as teaching part-time at the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business.

