Cox Las Vegas, Las Vegas Review-Journal and Clark County School District collaboration expands to include educational programming

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Review-Journal and Cox Communications are using their digital platforms to share special programming led by Clark County School District (CCSD) educators featuring lessons at all grade levels.

Students can access content through daily broadcasts on Cox's YurView Channels 14 and 1014 HD, by downloading the RJ app and 24/7 at lvrj.com.

"With the recent decision of Governor Sisolak to close Nevada schools through the remainder of the academic year, the importance of finding an alternative way to help educate the children of Southern Nevada is now more critical than ever," said Cox Las Vegas Vice President and Market Leader Michael F. Bolognini. "We're proud to provide our broadcast platform and YurView community channel to share this important educator-created content to students and families in an effort to maintain learning through the end of the school year."

Programming begins Monday, May 4 and will run through the end of the CCSD school year. The YurView broadcast schedule is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily except for Saturday, May 9 and 16 when the broadcast will air from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"The Las Vegas Review-Journal lends its support and digital platform to CCSD teachers, staff, students and families through the remainder of the school year," said Review-Journal Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Chase Rankin. "We recognize the importance of a remote curriculum that paves the way for educational success."

"As we extend distance learning until the end of the school year, it is important to provide more resources for our CCSD students and families," said Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. "We appreciate the partnership with Cox Communications and the Las Vegas Review-Journal to provide programming to our students."

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's news leader since 1909. A state, regional and national award-winning multi-platform news organization, the Review-Journal operates reviewjournal.com, a network of niche publications and community newspapers, e-newsletters, custom printing, a video production studio and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

Cox is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

YurView, the local origination television network managed by Cox Communications, can be viewed on Cox Channel 14 and 1014HD in Southern Nevada. Cox's YurView network reaches more than four million homes in 25 Cox markets including Las Vegas; Cleveland; Kansas; Rhode Island; Connecticut; northwest Arkansas; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Orange County, San Diego and Santa Barbara in California; Pensacola and Gainesville/Ocala, Florida; Macon, Georgia; Greater Louisiana including Lafayette, New Orleans and Baton Rouge; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; northern Virginia as well as Hampton Roads and Roanoke. Visit www.yurview.com for a complete broadcast schedule for YurView's nationwide markets.

