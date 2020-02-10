Cox Lot Vision Provides Dealerships with Clear View of Vehicle Inventory in One Easy-to-Use Solution

ATLANTA and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- at NADA Show -- Thanks to enhanced Lot Vision technology powered by Cox2M, auto dealers and their teams can stop wasting time searching for cars on foot and instantly access their entire vehicle inventory on a mobile app.

Cox2M is an Internet of Things (IoT) business line from Cox Communications that provides asset tracking and monitoring solutions. Lot Vision, which was first deployed at Manheim operating sites, was piloted at U.S. Auto Sales and an EchoPark Automotive dealership. The innovative solution is now available with enhanced capabilities to dealers nationwide.

Blue Water Importers, an organization that imports more than 10,000 vehicles annually from Canada, has used Lot Vision to add efficiencies and optimize operations.

"Not only has Lot Vision saved us time when locating vehicles, but it has allowed us to identify and improve gaps in our processes. It has also proven to be valuable in reducing unauthorized use of vehicles," said Jarod Dempsey, chief information officer, Blue Water Importers. "We had been in the market for a solution like this for a long time and, until Lot Vision, we were unable to find a reasonable and reliable system that was simple to deploy but also scalable."



Lot Vision enables users to improve operational efficiency, streamline workflows and enhance customer experience by providing real-time location and telematics on all vehicles. Through a GPS-based wireless device placed in a vehicle's on-board diagnostics port or tracker attached to a steering wheel, Lot Vision technology provides instant answers such as what cars are in stock, where they are on the lot, whether they need maintenance, and which are ready for sale – all from a mobile device or laptop.

"Since vehicles are constantly being moved around, dealerships often have a difficult time knowing exactly where a certain vehicle can be found," said Donnie Beamer, director of automotive solutions, Cox2M. "This can be detrimental to the customer experience, particularly when someone has located a car online and has come in to take it for a test drive. Lot Vision allows dealers to locate that particular car – or any other – with a few clicks on a keypad or swipes on a connected mobile device."

Additionally, Lot Vision:

Tracks the time a vehicle spends in each phase of processing on the lot

Through integration with HomeNet, allows dealers to syndicate new and used car inventory between the platforms and locate for-sale vehicles on the lot

Reconciles inventory faster and more accurately than sending employees on an on-foot search

Tracks multiple lots, so dealers can gain a full view of inventory when more than one lot is involved

Monitors the progress of vehicles through reconditioning and merchandising, enabling operations to prioritize and locate vehicles that are aged or have stalled in the sales process

HGreg.com, which manages 30 privately owned dealerships throughout North America, has also recently integrated Lot Vision and has seen improvements in operations and the customer experience.

"With Lot Vision and the HomeNet integration we'll be able to view information that we used to have to pull from multiple sources or couldn't access at all. We expect to benefit from this daily," said Chase Sattler, vice president of operations, HGreg.com.

Cox Automotive and Cox2M also plan to integrate Lot Vision with Dealertrack DMS, to give clients a seamless workflow that helps save time by allowing them to locate vehicles directly from DMS.

"Whether a dealership has 200 cars or 20,000, Lot Vision can help depict inventory more accurately, locate vehicles quickly and optimize the customer experience for both wholesale and retail operations," continued Beamer.

To find out more about Cox2M Lot Vision, visit https://www.cox2m.com/lotvision.

About Cox2M

A new Cox Communications business line, Cox2M is committed to enabling truly connected environments by providing commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to businesses and communities. Cox2M delivers the ability to monitor and track commercial assets, powering operational efficiencies and improved experiences for its customers. Cox2M's end-to-end solutions seamlessly integrate connectivity, hardware, software and analytics to solve customer problems. Cox2M currently serves the automotive sector and is broadening its focus to other business sectors, cities and communities.d assets.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five countries and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

