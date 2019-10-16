CP announces schedule and lineup for 21st season of CP Holiday Train

CALGARY, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (CP) is proud to announce the performer lineup and schedule for the 2019 CP Holiday Train program. Entering its 21st year, the CP Holiday Train uses music and community spirit to raise money and generate healthy food donations for food banks in communities along CP's network. Since 1999, the program has helped raise C$15.8 million and collect 4.5 million pounds of food.

"The CP Holiday Train is a program that our 13,000-strong CP family has immense pride in bringing to communities every year," said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO. "Access to nutritious food is a basic necessity, and food bank usage is on the rise across North America. The CP Holiday Train program is our way to help in the fight against hunger by growing awareness of this issue and providing a fun and engaging way for the public to show their support."

Making a difference one stop at a time

Beginning in Montreal on Nov. 25 and 26, two trains make their festive journeys, travelling through the U.S. and Canada, respectively. Once again, the CP Holiday Train features a star-studded lineup of country, R&B and pop musicians.

Acadian folk-music group Vishtèn will perform at all stops in Quebec, the starting point for both trains.

After kicking off the program in Quebec, Alan Doyle and Beautiful Band will travel along CP's mainline to perform in communities in New York and southern Ontario. Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott will pick up the tour in Chicago and finish the train's journey back to Canada with the final show in Gleichen, Alta. on Dec. 18.

The second train, which travels across Canada, will follow CP's tracks west to Vancouver. Performing free concerts from Montreal to Calgary are Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo. CP Holiday Train favourite Terri Clark will join the train in Calgary with another talented musician to be announced later, wrapping up in the Vancouver area on Dec. 17.

CP is proud to bring the CP Holiday Train program to new communities each year. This year, new communities include Menands, N.Y.; Caledonia, Wis.; and Ossian, Iowa. The full schedule and routing are available at www.cpr.ca/holiday-train.

"From the crews operating the trains to signals and communications employees who are on-site to CP Police and local employees who ensure public safety, the program's success is shared by many across the CP family," said Creel. "I thank them all for helping make this program so special to our company and to the more than 1,100 communities the trains travel through."

"The CP Holiday Train brings CP's caring employees and caring neighbours together to ensure that local food banks can help the Canadians that make 1.1 million visits to food banks in a month and provide them with the ability to break bread over the holidays," said Chris Hatch, Chief Executive Officer, Food Banks Canada. "Food banks and communities across Canada look forward to the train as it brings together neighbours to kick off the holidays and give back at the same time. We are so grateful for CP's continued support to help us build a Canada where no one goes hungry."

Social Media

CP Holiday Train asks fans to follow the train on social media, invite their friends and family to shows using our Facebook events, and spread the message about the importance of donating to food banks using #HealthyDonations. Supporters can follow the CP Holiday Train on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @CPHolidayTrain. Use #CPHolidayTrain as you track the progress of the train across North America.

