CP donates US$1 million to three U.S. charities dedicated to strengthening people and communities

MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - In response to ongoing social unrest and social injustice across the United States, Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) is donating US$1 million to three organizations to support the people of Minneapolis, home to the headquarters of CP's U.S. operations, as well as support meaningful positive change nationally.

"George Floyd's death is shocking and heartbreaking, and serves as proof that society as a whole still has so much work to do," said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. "With our U.S. operations running out of Minneapolis, it is our responsibility as a company to support our employees, neighbors, and friends throughout Minnesota and beyond. To our colleagues in the Black community: you matter to us at CP. We hear you and we see you, we support you and the absolute right for social justice equal for all."

The organizations that will receive the funding are Lake Street Council (We Love Lake Street), East Side Neighborhood Services and Equal Justice Initiative. These charities not only support people in local areas, but also help others throughout the U.S. as they work to restore and rebuild following the social unrest that has affected communities across the country.

"To effect change we have to redouble our efforts on diversity and equality, and as a company working together we are committed to doing so," Creel said. "We are duty-bound to help others and to uphold the values we strive to embody as an organization: accountability, diversity and pride. In these challenging times, we must pull together and commit to continuous improvement! Together we can make a positive difference now and in the future."

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers with a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

Related Links

www.cpr.ca

