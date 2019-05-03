CP executives to address investor conferences in May

CALGARY, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific's (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Keith Creel will address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Transportation and Industrials Conference on May 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. eastern time in Boston.

CP Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Nadeem Velani, will address the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Automotive, Industrials and Transportation Conference on May 13, 2019 at 2:10 p.m. eastern time in Toronto.

CP will provide access to the live audio webcast for Mr. Creel's remarks on investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of the event. Dial in details for Mr. Velani's remarks will be available on investor.cpr.ca before the event.

