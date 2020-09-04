CP executives to address virtual conferences in September

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific's (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. John Brooks, will address the Morgan Stanley 8th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 15, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Nadeem Velani, will address the J.P. Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference on Sept. 17, 2020, at 9 a.m. ET.

CP will provide access to live audio webcasts for both engagements at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of each event.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

