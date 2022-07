CP to report second-quarter 2022 earnings results on July 28, 2022

CALGARY, AB, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) will release its second-quarter 2022 financial and operating results at 8 a.m. ET (6 a.m. MT) on July 28, 2022.

CP will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. MT) on July 28, 2022.

Conference Call Access

Canada and U.S.: 866-831-8713

International: 203-518-9822

*Conference ID: CPQ222

Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

Webcast

We encourage you to access the webcast and presentation material in the Investors section of CP's website at investor.cpr.ca

A replay of the first-quarter conference call will be available by phone through to Aug. 4, 2022 at 800-839-6910 (Canada/U.S.) or 402-220-6058 (International).

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

