CP Welcomes Glass Lewis Call for KCS Stockholders to "ABSTAIN" From Voting to Approve CN-KCS Merger Proposal

Second Proxy Advisor to Call on KCS Stockholders to Adjourn Stockholder Meeting; Provides Detailed Analysis Including That Some Investors May See Merger Proposals as "Equal at this Juncture"

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) ("CP") today welcomed proxy advisor Glass Lewis & Co. LLC's (Glass Lewis) recommendation that Kansas City Southern ("KCS") stockholders "ABSTAIN" from voting to adopt the proposed merger agreement between KCS and Canadian National Railway Company ("CN"). Glass Lewis also noted that with CP's revised offer, investors may see the CN-KCS and CP-KCS proposals as "effectively equal at this juncture."

In its recommendation issued Friday, Glass Lewis said that "KCS shareholder interests would be best served by withholding approval of the CN transaction and instead voting to adjourn the special meeting. In our view, there is little, if any, reason for KCS shareholders to cast a binding vote on the CN transaction at this juncture, in the face of significant and unnecessary uncertainty that could potentially have substantial ramifications for KCS shareholders going forward, especially when much of the uncertainty should be cleared up in the coming days."

Describing the two merger proposals, Glass Lewis noted the "difference between the two offers has narrowed" and said "some investors may consider the CP offer currently has materially greater certainty with respect to regulatory approval, and they may reasonably be of the view that the probability/risk-adjusted values of the CN transaction and current CP proposal are effectively equal at this juncture."

Glass Lewis issued its recommendation after the KCS Board of Directors rightly announced yesterday a decision to adjourn the August 19 stockholder meeting absent a decision from the STB to "give all shareholders and the Board time to receive and consider the STB decision." The Glass Lewis recommendation follows a similar move Thursday by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., another proxy advisor, and comes two days after CP announced its August 10 proposal to acquire KCS, which provides a compelling, achievable alternative to KCS shareholders.

Glass Lewis noted that "CN and KCS have to date not obtained such approval for the voting trust, now nearly 12 weeks after the announcement of the CN-KCS merger agreement. Meanwhile, CP obtained voting trust approval from the STB for the now terminated CP-KCS transaction on May 6, 2021, less than seven weeks after the announcement of the original CP-KCS agreement." The proxy advisor states that unless proven otherwise they are "more inclined to believe the position articulated by CP regarding the likelihood of STB approval of the CN transaction better reflects the facts and available evidence known at this time than does the seemingly overly-confident view espoused by CN and KCS in support of their deal."

The revised ISS recommendations and today's Glass Lewis recommendation validate CP's long-standing belief that KCS stockholders should have all relevant information, including the STB decision on the CN voting trust, to be able to make an informed decision, avoid being locked into the CN-KCS deal and preserve the ability to consider a better alternative proposal.

CP has filed a proxy statement asking stockholders to vote "AGAINST" the proposed CN-KCS combination at the August 19 KCS stockholders meeting so that KCS stockholders are not locked into the CN-KCS deal and unable to consider other, better, options. That includes CP's revised superior offer submitted to KCS on August 10, which we stand by. A vote to "ABSTAIN" and vote "AGAINST" are essentially the same since they both withhold approval of the CN merger proposal.

We have urged the STB not to approve CN's proposed use of a voting trust because we believe that it would be anti-competitive and not in the public interest.

We believe that once the STB rules on the CN voting trust, the August 10 CP offer will be deemed superior as the CP-KCS combination has regulatory certainty with the STB approval for the use of a voting trust.

CP-KCS: The only viable Class 1 combination

A CP-KCS combination would be a positive step toward more competition – not less – in the freight rail industry and would be better for Amtrak. It brings more competition among railways and protects obligations to passenger service.

For information on the benefits of a CP-KCS combination, visit FutureForFreight.com.

